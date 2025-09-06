Why Ford Discontinued The Flathead V8 Engine

It was considered a major breakthrough when Ford launched its Flathead V8 engine in 1932. Up until that point, V8 engines were expensive and limited to just luxury cars, but Henry Ford wanted one that everyday people could afford, so he created a 221 ci, or 3.6-liter V8 that produced 65 horsepower, beating its six-cylinder rivals, and sold it for as little as $460. Its success came from a new and innovative monoblock design, which cast the block and crankcase as a single unit, making mass production possible at a lower cost.

The company forked out the equivalent of more than $1 billion in today's money delivering it to the market, and buyers were immediately hooked, with 300,000 units eventually being produced per day. The Flathead V8 wasn't exactly trouble-free, though.

Poor engineering caused overheating, and design quirks like its original cooling system required constant factory updates and aftermarket solutions. Many of the issues would generally be worked out, but the mechanical stress and overheating problem continued throughout its life. That being said, it still became a big hit and a cultural icon for hot-rodders.