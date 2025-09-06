Yes, You Do Have To Get Your Burned-Out Third Brake Light Fixed ASAP – Here's Why

You might think a burned-out third brake light is no big deal. After all, you've got two other brake lights. However, the reality is far different. Failing to fix the Center High‑Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), the more official name, can lead to a traffic ticket, a failed inspection, or possibly an accident.

The third brake light is so critical because it reduces the risk of rear-end collisions. The CHMSL became mandatory for passenger cars in the U.S. beginning with the 1986 model year. Light trucks came under this federal requirement in 1994. A 1998 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) backed up the value of the CHMSL, showing that from 1989 to 1995, rear impacts were reduced by 4.3%. Those results may seem modest, but NHTSA estimated this translated into as many as 137,000 fewer police-reported crashes and a reduction of up to 55,000 injuries annually. Unfortunately, having a working third brake light won't save you from all accidents; that's why it's a good idea to know the critical questions to ask after a car accident.

In fact, according to the National Safety Council, almost 30% (almost 3.8 million) of motor vehicle collisions in 2023 involved a rear impact. The NHTSA study describes the CHMSL as "red stop lamps mounted on the center line of the rear of a vehicle, generally higher than the stop lamps on the sides of that vehicle." The light is only activated when the brake pedal is pressed. When paired with the other brake lights, this feature creates a triangle of visibility designed to reduce reaction time when the driver in front is braking. Simply put, because the CHMSL is higher and centered, it's where drivers naturally look, so they notice it faster.