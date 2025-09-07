Do Modern Tanks Have Air Conditioning?

Active-duty military life is by no means easy. It demands a high level of physical fitness, courage under literal fire, a willingness to down MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) that are far from gourmet, and often long workdays in harsh climates. Many military assignments will land you outside in desert heat, but what happens if you end up with the MOS (Military Operations Specialty) designation 19K, otherwise known as an Armor Crewmember? After surviving boot camp, will this placement lead to a cushy seat in an air-conditioned tank?

Tanks were born of necessity during World War I, and these heavily armored combat vehicles now have sophisticated electronics along with traditional weapons systems. The first car to get an air conditioning system was the 1940 Packard, so of course the tanks used during World War I and World War II did not have this creature comfort.

The driver of the U.S. military's formidable M1A2 Abrams tank gets a more comfortable seat than their three crewmates, and air conditioning is installed on much of the Army's tank fleet. The M1 Abrams tank and many armored personnel carriers have A/C, although this wasn't always the case. In 1995 the Army approved the M1A2 SEP (System Enhancement Package), which included a new command interface and air conditioning for the crew cabin.