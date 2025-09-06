Yes, Cummins Builds Transmissions - But You Can't Put One In Your Pickup Truck

Cummins is a renowned builder of diesel engines for pickup and semi-trucks, and it's in the latter where you might also find some of its transmissions. While older semi-trucks tended to have manual transmissions, a shift toward automated manuals started to take hold in the early part of the 21st century. Volvo spearheaded this movement by introducing the I-shift automated manual transmission (AMT) in 2001. Initial uptake was slow, with fewer than 10% of all customers opting for the AMT in 2007. By 2021, though, the I-shift accounted for 95% of Volvo's transmission sales. Keen to join in on the action, Cummins teamed up with Eaton in 2017 to offer its own range of AMTs.

The joint venture has led to the creation of several AMTs bearing the Cummins name, with current models split into the Endurant HD and Endurant XD series, with all being far too big to fit into your pickup truck. Cummins' HD transmissions are relatively lightweight and perfect for on-highway use, while the XD transmissions are better suited for more demanding applications. The HD has 12 forward and three reverse gears, while the XD boasts 18 and three, respectively.

In contrast, the most powerful Cummins-powered pickup truck, which sports a 6.7-liter turbo-diesel inline-six, uses a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic instead. While perfectly capable for a heavy-duty pickup, it's a much smaller and more delicate unit in comparison to the huge AMTs coming out of the Eaton-Cummins joint venture.