Did Amazon Basics Discontinue Its In-House Motor Oil Brand?

The Amazon Basics brand has gained a lot of traction in recent years, and it's no surprise why. Since launching in 2009, it has expanded to cover all kinds of products, from household essentials to tech. It even offers a range of products for routine vehicle maintenance and repair. For instance, Amazon Basics offers mechanic socket tool set, and it sells some necessary vehicle fluids as well. However, when it comes to Amazon Basics' full-synthetic motor oil, things get a bit tricky.

At the time of publication, the aforementioned Amazon Basics motor oil is out of stock. As it happens, it hasn't been in stock for some time, as evidenced by online customer chatter regarding a restock. This talk goes back several years, but the oil remains unavailable, so it's not hard to conclude that Amazon has discontinued this particular product. Granted, this could change down the road should Amazon Basics get back into the motor oil business, but for the time being, it appears that there's no future for this product under that specific brand name.

With that said, if you used Amazon Basics oil previously and prefer it over other brands, you may not be entirely out of luck. There are other ways to get a hold of it, albeit without the Amazon Basics branding on the bottle.