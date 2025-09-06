Did Amazon Basics Discontinue Its In-House Motor Oil Brand?
The Amazon Basics brand has gained a lot of traction in recent years, and it's no surprise why. Since launching in 2009, it has expanded to cover all kinds of products, from household essentials to tech. It even offers a range of products for routine vehicle maintenance and repair. For instance, Amazon Basics offers mechanic socket tool set, and it sells some necessary vehicle fluids as well. However, when it comes to Amazon Basics' full-synthetic motor oil, things get a bit tricky.
At the time of publication, the aforementioned Amazon Basics motor oil is out of stock. As it happens, it hasn't been in stock for some time, as evidenced by online customer chatter regarding a restock. This talk goes back several years, but the oil remains unavailable, so it's not hard to conclude that Amazon has discontinued this particular product. Granted, this could change down the road should Amazon Basics get back into the motor oil business, but for the time being, it appears that there's no future for this product under that specific brand name.
With that said, if you used Amazon Basics oil previously and prefer it over other brands, you may not be entirely out of luck. There are other ways to get a hold of it, albeit without the Amazon Basics branding on the bottle.
The company that made Amazon Basics oil is still around
Despite bearing the Amazon Basics logo, Amazon's motor oil was actually manufactured by Warren Distribution Inc. This is actually a company known as Highline Warren, which also works with several well-known car-related brands, including Rain-X, Castrol, and even Little Trees. Thus, one can only assume that in the process of adding motor oil to its product lineup, the minds at Amazon Basics met with those at Highline Warren and struck a deal.
With that in mind, it's technically possible to get Amazon Basics motor oil back into your vehicle, so long as you don't need it to have the Amazon branding. Other well-known brands like Mag 1 and Kirkland Signature also source their motor oil from Highline Warren; if you buy from them, you're most likely getting the same oil as you would have from Amazon Basics. Several other prominent oil brands work with Highline Warren, too. To find out which, make sure to check the front and back labels of the oil container in question. If either bears the Highline Warren or Warren Distribution Inc. name, you're on the right track.
Amazon Basics may not rank among the best of the popular synthetic oil brands, but its product served many drivers adequately when it was available. So while Amazon Basics may no longer sell synthetic oil, there are at least other Highline Warren-sourced products out there for those who liked what its motor oil had to offer.