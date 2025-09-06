Why Do Power Strips Have A Reset Button? Here's When To Use It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A surge protector or power strip with a surge protection can "clamp" a spike in electricity before it reaches sensitive devices. There are a few ways a surge protector accomplishes this, such as utilizing a metal oxide varistor to grab the extra energy and send it to ground, or with a built-in circuit breaker which trips when overloaded, among other methods. The latter option doesn't come with all surge protectors, but, just like when your home's lights go out during a storm, you need to flip back on the breaker to restore power, or in this case, press the reset button. So, if you're plugged into a surge protector (with a built-in circuit breaker), and your TV suddenly turns off, you'll need to utilize the reset function in order to power it up again.

Found in homes and workplaces, a power strip is an electrical accessary that allows for several devices to be plugged in at once. Of course, there are some things you should never plug into a power strip, such as something that produces significant heat. However, to clarify a common misnomer, there are power strips and surge protectors, which people often conflate. A basic power strip is simply a means to extend a one wall outlet into additional, to accommodate the bevy of modern devices requiring power. However, a surge protector, while looking nearly identical, includes another handy feature which protects your electronics from being damaged due to fluctuations in the flow of electricity.