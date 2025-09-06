Why Didn't Harley-Davidson Release A 2014 Road Glide?

Introduced in 1998 as an evolution of the brand's previous touring models, the Harley-Davidson Road Glide has built up a significant fanbase over its nearly three decades of production. Today, the Road Glide is a must-try model among Harley enthusiasts, blending modern tech and convenience with old-school mile-munching power.

Over its production run, it's been subject to a regular stream of tweaks and updates, with the odd anomaly along the way. Bargain hunters looking through the classifieds for a well-priced used Harley-Davidson might be able to spot one of these anomalies: although there will likely be plenty of 2013 Road Glide models for sale at any given time, there won't be any from the 2014 model year.

This isn't a coincidence, as Harley didn't produce any examples of the Road Glide for the 2014 model year. A leaked memo sent to dealers and published by Motorcycle clarifies why, stating "Road Glide models are being discontinued for 2014MY to undergo planned design refreshes."

As well as updating the design, Harley took the opportunity to replace some of the manufacturing equipment at its production facility, including the tooling that was required to make the fairings. The brand deemed it more effective to update everything at once and skip a model year, rather than try and carry on limited production of the outgoing bike. As a result, the Road Glide skipped from the 2013 straight to the 2015 model year.