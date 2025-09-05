Here's How To Factory Reset Your Beats Solo 3

Wireless audio gear can be pretty finicky, especially in the long run. Moreover, depending on the kind of controls available on them, you can end up with a pretty frustrating experience if they start to malfunction. With buttons, you can at least hit a few combinations to get things back on track, but for the new breed of over-ear cans with predominantly touch-based controls, troubleshooting can get tricky.

Thankfully, Apple-owned Beats, which manufactures some of the best wireless headphones, is still loyal to the cause of physical buttons, and if you ever run into a scenario where you need to reset them, it's a pretty straightforward process. However, do keep in mind that you will need both your hands on each earcup to go through the reset process, as the two buttons involved in the process are each located on the left and right side. There is no wired route where you can physically hook them up to a phone or computer, and go through the reset process.