Here's How To Factory Reset Your Beats Solo 3
Wireless audio gear can be pretty finicky, especially in the long run. Moreover, depending on the kind of controls available on them, you can end up with a pretty frustrating experience if they start to malfunction. With buttons, you can at least hit a few combinations to get things back on track, but for the new breed of over-ear cans with predominantly touch-based controls, troubleshooting can get tricky.
Thankfully, Apple-owned Beats, which manufactures some of the best wireless headphones, is still loyal to the cause of physical buttons, and if you ever run into a scenario where you need to reset them, it's a pretty straightforward process. However, do keep in mind that you will need both your hands on each earcup to go through the reset process, as the two buttons involved in the process are each located on the left and right side. There is no wired route where you can physically hook them up to a phone or computer, and go through the reset process.
How to proceed with the reset process?
In order to reset the Beats Solo 3 headphones, make sure they are charged. To ensure the tank is not empty, press the power button (located as shown in the picture above) to check the battery levels, which are indicated by the LED lights. Once you're sure that there is sufficient power in the tank, move ahead with the reset process:
- On the left earcup, press and keep holding the volume down button. Simultaneously, on the right side, press and hold the power button.
- Continue to hold both buttons for 10 seconds. After that, you will see the LED lights flashing white colors.
- At this stage, release the buttons.
Now, you can go through the pairing process anew and connect them to the device of their choice. Now, why would you want to go through the rest process? Well, as Beats puts it, "sometimes our robot friends just need a reboot." Wireless audio devices often encounter minor issues with device connectivity, audio quality problems, or charging issues. Resetting them to their factory settings can resolve common Bluetooth issues and often help resolve those problems.