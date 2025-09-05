What Is The Neptune App And Who Owns The Social Media Company?
Neptune is a new social media platform with a "creator-first" approach. This means, unlike the five biggest social networks, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, which rely heavily on algorithms that tend to favor high-engagement accounts, Neptune gives all content creators an equal chance of visibility on its platform. Users are free to customize their feeds instead of relying on algorithms, allowing for what Neptune intends to be a more authentic and balanced online community experience.
Neptune was founded by Ashley Darling, talent director at influencer agency OPTYX, in May 2024. She served as the company's CEO but stepped down in August 2025. Though she vacated the top executive position, Darling remains the majority owner of the firm, and she has since transitioned to her new role as Chairman of the Board at the Phoenix, Arizona-headquartered company.
As someone who has worked extensively with content creators and influencers on other platforms, Darling developed the Neptune app to offer a new digital socializing experience — one that does not have the pressure of chasing likes, views, and viral trends. This objective is reflected in Neptune's "ghost metrics" — untracked user data, which downplays follower and subscriber counts and engagement numbers and instead features content on users' feeds based on their preferences.
Is the Neptune app live?
As one of the video website alternatives to YouTube, TikTok has undeniably gotten more popular in recent years, especially during the pandemic. However, the January 2025 ban not only affected the public's perception of the app but also opened the doors for other platforms to gain a sizable boost in their user base. Though a bit late in the competition, given that the ban has since been lifted, the Neptune app is being developed to primarily challenge TikTok.
Initially slated to launch in late April 2025, the app's release had been postponed several times before it officially rolled out for iOS on July 31. Neptune is still in beta in the U.S., so it is only available to a limited number of users who got access via the platform's invite-only testing. There is no official word when the Android version will arrive on Google's Play Store, but in an interview with TechCrunch in April, Darling suggested it would launch sometime in October.
Compared to TikTok, where content creators earn by receiving virtual gifts, promoting brands, engaging in affiliate marketing, and securing direct sponsorships, creators on Neptune can monetize their accounts in different ways, such as creating fan subscriptions, selling merch and digital products, displaying ads, and receiving tips and donations. Once the app is out of beta, there may be more monetization options or additional features in its final release.