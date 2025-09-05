What Is The Neptune App And Who Owns The Social Media Company?

Neptune is a new social media platform with a "creator-first" approach. This means, unlike the five biggest social networks, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, which rely heavily on algorithms that tend to favor high-engagement accounts, Neptune gives all content creators an equal chance of visibility on its platform. Users are free to customize their feeds instead of relying on algorithms, allowing for what Neptune intends to be a more authentic and balanced online community experience.

Neptune was founded by Ashley Darling, talent director at influencer agency OPTYX, in May 2024. She served as the company's CEO but stepped down in August 2025. Though she vacated the top executive position, Darling remains the majority owner of the firm, and she has since transitioned to her new role as Chairman of the Board at the Phoenix, Arizona-headquartered company.

As someone who has worked extensively with content creators and influencers on other platforms, Darling developed the Neptune app to offer a new digital socializing experience — one that does not have the pressure of chasing likes, views, and viral trends. This objective is reflected in Neptune's "ghost metrics" — untracked user data, which downplays follower and subscriber counts and engagement numbers and instead features content on users' feeds based on their preferences.