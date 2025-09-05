Can You Use Premium Gas In A Generator? Here's What Happens If You Do

Premium gas comes with a reputation. It has a sleek but silent marketing campaign behind it. Some claim it burns cleaner, while others whisper a promise of better performance. So when you're staring at your generator chilling silently in the garage or powering through a blackout, it's tempting to think about whether or not to give it the good stuff: premium gas. The simple truth is that most portable generators don't care what type of gas you use. Regular gas or premium gas, it doesn't matter. But things like that rarely ever stop at the simple answer, and there's a bit more going on here.

Choosing the right generator for your home is important. When it comes to the portable ones, they are built to run on value fuel. That is, the 87-octane, unleaded gas with up to 10% ethanol. That's the go-to fuel recommended by experts. The engines in these machines have low-compression designs that simply don't benefit from higher octane fuel. So, you don't gain extra power or a smoother performance. You just pay more for nothing really. Fuel with an ethanol content of more than 10% can lead to phase separation, corrosion, clogged fuel lines, and a cranky carburetor. So, you may actually be putting your generator at risk by opting for the premium, E15, and E85 stuff.