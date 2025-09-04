ESPN Unlimited: What's Included, What's Different, & How Much Does It Cost?

The worldwide leader in sports has pushed all its chips into direct-to-consumer content, upgrading its viewer experience to become one of the best streaming services for live sports. Although ESPN has been in the streaming game for years, ESPN Unlimited is a significant upgrade over its ESPN+ subscription, adding over 15,000 more live events and expanding its coffers of original content. Launched on August 21, 2025, ESPN Unlimited covers everything from the Big 4 U.S. sports leagues to golf, WWE, and college sports, giving unprecedented access to ESPN's linear channels and premium content. The announcement comes in conjunction with an improved ESPN app. Already a phone app no sports fan should go without, the ESPN App will enhance the fan experience with several new features and live streaming capabilities.

For most consumers, however, the utility of an ESPN streaming service may be perplexing, especially if they already receive ESPN content through their ESPN+, Disney+, or Hulu+Live TV subscriptions. But with two tiers — ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select — Disney promises that the new platform will give fans a wider range of choice and flexibility when watching their favorite teams. While the service's $29.99-a-month price tag isn't cheap, it is important to note that many TV providers that already offered ESPN+ now include ESPN Unlimited, meaning you may be able to take full advantage of ESPN Unlimited without having to add yet another expensive service to the docket. That said, some fans will probably hear of a new Disney platform and ask the same thing: Is it worth it?