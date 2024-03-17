5 iPhone Apps No Sports Fanatic Should Be Without In 2024
If you consider yourself a true-blue sports fanatic, keeping track of the latest stats, news, and scores is a legitimate necessity. These days, keeping track can be a head-spinning ordeal as the sports news cycle is as fast-paced and relentless as the traditional one, with outlets dropping news reports and game updates with the flare and diligence of proper news networks.
Of course, you may not always have time to burn on the couch just to catch up with your favorite teams or the day's biggest games. Thankfully, dozens of sports apps can help keep you in the know on the go. One might even argue that there are too many to choose from, with Apple's App Store bursting at the proverbial seams with apps offering up-to-the-second information on almost every sports-related event.
Sorting through those apps can be an ordeal in and of itself. Fear not, as we at Slashgear have taken a deep dive into the top sports apps available on the App Store to help you find the one that best suits your sporting needs. We did so by comparing cost and functionality, scouring each app's user reviews, and personally using apps that have earned Apple's coveted "Editor's Pick" badge. We did it all in service of finding five iPhone Apps that no sports fanatic should be without in 2024.
MLB Official App
Some diehard baseball fans might agree the sport's regular season is overly long, with the game's high-stakes offseason shenanigans also keeping many invested in the comings and goings of their favorite teams and players. That means there's virtually no offseason for Major League Baseball superfans, and for the best year-round coverage of the sport, iPhone-loving baseball fans should look no further than MLB's own IOS app, the most recent version of which earned the Editor's Choice tab from Apple.
With the official backing of Major League Baseball, it's no surprise the app is the best way to keep up with all things baseball. The free version of the app even allows users to customize their feeds by selecting which teams and players to focus on, and you can even catch live game broadcasts with the app's Free Game of the Day broadcast.
If you want the most out of the MLB app, you'll need to look into its subscription tiers, as they grant access to live games across the entire league. The MLB At Bat package will cost you $3.99/month and lets you listen to in-game radio broadcasts for all 30 teams. For $24.99 a month, you can access MLB TV, granting you access to every MLB game live on your phone. But even as solid as the app's live game features are, at that price, some users will be frustrated by the blackout restrictions that regularly prevent watching local broadcasts. So, be warned.
Apple Sports
"There's an App for that" remains one of the catchiest advertising slogans Apple's marketing team ever conjured. While that slogan is rarely used anymore, the sentiment still rings true, with Team Apple having developed in-house apps over the years for virtually every need. As of 2024, that officially includes sports news and updates, thanks to the release of Apple Sports.
Apple Sports is free to download and use, making it one of the better risk-free sports apps. Like many of Apple's in-house creations, Apple Sports is also more design-forward than some competitors, with the creative team delivering an interface that is as easy on the eyes as it is easy to use. The app also boasts access to scores and updates from every sports league, including MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL. You'll also be able to track scores from most college games and pro soccer outlets like MLS, Premiere League, and La Liga. Users can even customize your homepage with scores from your favorite teams and leagues.
What you don't get from Apple Sports will be part of the problem for many, as the app's features are focused mostly on providing live stats and scoring updates, though you can connect to live broadcasts on other platforms through Apple Sports. In any case, if you're looking for more than just scoring updates and stat tracking in your sports app experience, Apple Sports may not be the right app for you.
The Athletic
Over the past decade, The Athletic has become one of the most trusted names in sports journalism. That's not entirely shocking, as the site has essentially been the sports division of The New York Times since 2021. The Athletic's team of reporters tackles subjects from every corner of the sports world with the same level of tenacity readers have come to expect from its legendary parent company.
If you enjoy what you've been reading on The Athletic website over the years, you'll be happy to know you can now access those same long and short-form stories on your iPhone via the celebrated sports rag's IOS app. The in-depth write-ups and breaking news pieces alone likely helped The Athletic app earn Editor's Choice status in the App Store on top of its 4.8-star rating from users. The app also offers live scoring updates and stat-tracking for players and teams, and The Athletic design team has wrapped all that content up in a decidedly user-friendly interface.
However, if you count yourself among the many everyday readers of The Athletic, you know the site is subscription-based. Yes, the app also requires a subscription, with The Athletic offering access for $5.99 per month. That may be a deal-breaker for some, but the app does offer a seven-day free trial if you're interested.
DraftKings
For some of the more hardcore sports fans in the world, simply watching and reading up on the latest scores and news isn't enough, with fantasy leagues and competitions offering them a chance to get more inside the game than ever. If you're a fantasy sports enthusiast, you're likely well acquainted with DraftKings, and that's because the company has been at the forefront of both the fantasy and online gambling arenas for several years now.
DraftKings continues to do big business with daily fantasy games and events on its website properly, but mobile device users can now get their fantasy gaming fix on their iPhones with the release of the DraftKings app. Part of the fun of playing fantasy sports with DraftKings is the possibility of winning cash when you play the game right, and the app has made it easier than ever to go all-in on top performers from virtually every major sports league. The app also allows users to choose who they're competing against, giving the option to set up games with friends or compete against strangers, doing so with up-to-the-second updates.
While there are routinely free games for DraftKings users to enter, it's worth noting that most of the app's fantasy offerings are pay-to-play, which may be a turnoff for some. That also means you'll need to provide sensitive banking information to the site to send or receive money, with age restrictions requiring users to be at least 18 years old to sign up.
ESPN: Live Sports & Scores
It is impossible to talk about sports reporting or broadcasting without mentioning ESPN. The cable television titan (which you can now easily watch without a cable sub) has been the undisputed champion of sports reporting and broadcasting for the better part of the past five decades, with highlight shows like SportsCenter and the network's groundbreaking live game coverage providing the template for literally every sports-related programmer since.
Not surprisingly, the ESPN app ranks among the best sports apps in the market, offering users the network's industry-defining coverage of every league and sporting event under the sun, even when they're far from their television. The app is free to download and offers a surprising array of functionality without any in-app purchases, letting users customize their experience by sport and team. The free version also delivers live scoring updates, up-to-the-minute news stories, and access to highlight videos from some of the day's biggest games.
If you already have an ESPN channel package through your cable subscription, you can access some channels through the app and watch them on your phone. The same is true for folks who've subscribed to ESPN's streaming service ESPN+, with the app also granting access to several of the network's award-winning documentaries. Unfortunately, there's no way for users to get live broadcasts in the app without those subscriptions, and that means if you don't already have access to ESPN broadcasting services, you will not be able to watch live events on the app.
How we got here
The sports apps selected for this list were chosen after conducting extensive research. Whenever possible, personal experience was taken into account. So were consumer reviews and critiques from trusted tech sites. The final five apps made the final cut as they fit our criteria for cost, ease of use, informational value, and aesthetic appeal. There are, of course, countless other sports apps on the market, with each offering unique insights into the sporting world. So, if you don't find one you like on our list, there is no doubt an app out there that will suit your needs. And if you count yourself an Android user, please have a look at our picks for that platform's best sports apps.