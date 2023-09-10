How To Watch ESPN Without Cable (3 Different Ways)

Though ESPN is readying for the eventual launch of a standalone streaming product that will offer its traditional linear cable/satellite channels, there's been no official announcement and no indication exactly when it's coming. In the meantime, there are three legal ways to get traditional ESPN (as opposed to ESPN+, which has separate live programming): A cable subscription, satellite subscription, or cable replacement subscription.

Any of those can come with an asterisk, though, as these providers can get into disputes with networks about what carriage fees each side thinks is fair, with the networks vanishing from the provider if there's an impasse when their contract expires. That's what's going on as of this writing with Disney, ESPN's parent company, and Spectrum, locking the cable company's customers out of the ESPN channels among other Disney networks like Freeform.

If you need your ESPN fix, what can you do? The quickest and easiest way is to subscribe to a cable replacement streaming service. (And if you're a Spectrum customer who wants to lessen the wallet damage while adding a new service without canceling your cable plan, the company is reportedly offering $15 credits to those who complain.) But which cable replacement is the best for someone specifically seeking out ESPN?