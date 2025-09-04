How Does Starlink's Standby Mode Work?

The cost of using and maintaining a Starlink account isn't cheap, so the ability to pause the service for weeks or months is quite handy during seasonal vacations when nobody's home. Pausing Starlink means the high-speed internet service will idle, with the monthly subscription put on hold so account owners won't have to worry about running up a bill when they're not using it.

Starlink's pause feature has been free until now, but the company is about to change that. Starlink has sent emails to users who've used the pause function, informing them of Standby Mode. This new feature switches users' Starlink plan to a low-speed data connection capped at 500 Kbps, allowing users to stay connected for essential functions, such as text messaging, phone calls, and emergency communications in areas without cell service. Accounts in Standby Mode will also continue receiving software updates to keep their equipment running smoothly. The catch? Users will have to pay $5 per month for this new feature.

In the email, Starlink indicated that those who wish to opt in to Standby Mode may only do so until September 13, 2025. Failure to do so will cancel their paused service line. For many subscribers, especially Starlink Roam users who only require seasonal coverage, this may feel like a downgrade since they will be forced to pay even when they don't use the service.