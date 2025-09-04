How Does Starlink's Standby Mode Work?
The cost of using and maintaining a Starlink account isn't cheap, so the ability to pause the service for weeks or months is quite handy during seasonal vacations when nobody's home. Pausing Starlink means the high-speed internet service will idle, with the monthly subscription put on hold so account owners won't have to worry about running up a bill when they're not using it.
Starlink's pause feature has been free until now, but the company is about to change that. Starlink has sent emails to users who've used the pause function, informing them of Standby Mode. This new feature switches users' Starlink plan to a low-speed data connection capped at 500 Kbps, allowing users to stay connected for essential functions, such as text messaging, phone calls, and emergency communications in areas without cell service. Accounts in Standby Mode will also continue receiving software updates to keep their equipment running smoothly. The catch? Users will have to pay $5 per month for this new feature.
In the email, Starlink indicated that those who wish to opt in to Standby Mode may only do so until September 13, 2025. Failure to do so will cancel their paused service line. For many subscribers, especially Starlink Roam users who only require seasonal coverage, this may feel like a downgrade since they will be forced to pay even when they don't use the service.
Which Starlink plans support Standby Mode?
Not all Starlink subscribers will have access to Standby Mode. If you travel frequently or don't need internet all year round, it's essential to check if your plan qualifies. According to Starlink's support page, only Residential plans, Roam, and Priority plans will have access to the new feature. On the other hand, Business accounts, Enterprise customers, and those who set up accounts via promotional offers will not be eligible. Though this may seem frustrating for large-scale clients, it makes sense given the higher network demands of business operations compared to casual or seasonal users.
Considering the fee, some may wonder why use Standby Mode instead of canceling the service entirely? Well, with the latter, you risk losing your place in the Starlink network, which is considered the most reliable internet service by many. Plus, you will likely need to pay reactivation fees to re-subscribe, as suggested by the updated support page for Roam activation. Starlink's small fee for the new feature secures your connection and lets you reactivate high-speed service at any time, rather than waiting for availability.
Once you've opted in, this is how you can enter Standby Mode:
- Log in to your account on Starlink.com.
- Select Subscriptions and choose the service line you want to pause.
- Click Manage.
- Select Pause Current Service.
- Click Confirm to finalize the change.
To resume, return to the Subscriptions page, choose Resume Service, and select your desired plan.