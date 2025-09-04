Why You Can't Find Milwaukee Tools At Menards
Menards has over 300 locations today, but the retailer started off as a small shop that was run alongside founder John Menard's construction business in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. It initially sold building materials, but today, it sells a wide range of home improvement products, with John Menard and his family still owning the business. Among those products are a broad selection of tools from a multitude of brands. Buyers will be able to find products from SKIL, Bosch, Husqvarna, and many more, but a few notable tool brands are missing from its selection.
For example, you can't buy Makita tools at Menards, since the Japanese brand is not stocked at the retailer, and anyone looking for Milwaukee tools will also leave empty-handed. Milwaukee sells its tools through several authorized retailers across the U.S., with the largest retailer being Home Depot, but Menards is not on the brand's authorized retailer list, and it doesn't stock its tools.
However, buyers looking to add to their Milwaukee tools collection don't necessarily have to head to their local Home Depot to find what they're looking for. The brand's other authorized retailers include Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, and Northern Tool and Equipment, among others, with each of the aforementioned retailers also offering online stores so there's no need to travel to their retail locations.
Does Menards have its own tool brand?
Menards shoppers might not be able to find Milwaukee tools at the store, but there is one tool brand they can find there that they won't be able to find at any other hardware store. Masterforce is exclusive to Menards, and offers a huge variety of products covering everything from HVAC equipment to outdoor and landscaping essentials. The brand's range also includes automotive products, including a three-ton floor jack, a shop creeper, and a pneumatic stool.
Most DIY enthusiasts could feasibly buy all the gear they need from the brand's power tool range, and Masterforce's hand tool lineup is equally comprehensive, including over 400 products. Like almost all products at Menards, Masterforce's tools also benefit from the retailer's generous 11% rebate promotion, which requires buyers to complete and then mail in a rebate after their purchase to receive store credit worth 11% of their total purchase price.