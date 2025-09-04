Why You Can't Find Milwaukee Tools At Menards

Menards has over 300 locations today, but the retailer started off as a small shop that was run alongside founder John Menard's construction business in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. It initially sold building materials, but today, it sells a wide range of home improvement products, with John Menard and his family still owning the business. Among those products are a broad selection of tools from a multitude of brands. Buyers will be able to find products from SKIL, Bosch, Husqvarna, and many more, but a few notable tool brands are missing from its selection.

For example, you can't buy Makita tools at Menards, since the Japanese brand is not stocked at the retailer, and anyone looking for Milwaukee tools will also leave empty-handed. Milwaukee sells its tools through several authorized retailers across the U.S., with the largest retailer being Home Depot, but Menards is not on the brand's authorized retailer list, and it doesn't stock its tools.

However, buyers looking to add to their Milwaukee tools collection don't necessarily have to head to their local Home Depot to find what they're looking for. The brand's other authorized retailers include Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, and Northern Tool and Equipment, among others, with each of the aforementioned retailers also offering online stores so there's no need to travel to their retail locations.