Is Your Blink Camera Flashing Green? Here's Why (And How To Fix It)

Before tinkering with your Blink camera, check whether your home network is functioning properly. Grab your phone and try browsing the internet. If nothing loads, then there's likely a problem with your Wi-Fi network. One of the most common reasons why your Wi-Fi is down is a temporary glitch with your router. You can usually fix this with a simple power cycle. Remove your router from the wall outlet and plug it back in after a minute or so. After three minutes, check if your Blink camera stopped flashing green. It might display a solid blue LED, indicating that it's in recording mode.

If a reboot doesn't resolve the issue, try updating the router's firmware from its admin panel to resolve connection problems. While also in the admin panel, verify that your network is broadcasting a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signal. This is the only band Blink cameras connect to, so without it, your camera will flash green and go offline. Refer to your router's manual to learn how to enable the 2.4GHz signal.

The router's location is also important for the Blink camera to establish a connection. Make sure it's close enough — within 20 feet — and clear of obstructions like large appliances, glass containers or windows, and concrete walls. If nothing works and your Wi-Fi is still down, contact your service provider for assistance. There might be an internet outage in your area.