How To Fix The PS5 Black Screen Issue (And What's Causing It, Explained)

While gamers are reeling over the major price hike that just hit the PlayStation 5, potential buyers may want to be aware of another issue some owners have faced: the black screen problem, which happens when the console powers on but fails to display an image on the TV or monitor. There are a few common reasons this occurs. One of the most frequent causes is a faulty HDMI connection. If the cable is damaged or not fully inserted, the system cannot transmit video. A broken or dirty HDMI port on the PS5 or the TV can also trigger the problem. Another possible cause is mismatched video output settings. If the console was last used on a display with different resolution or HDR settings, it may try to use settings your current screen doesn't support.

Software glitches are also linked to the issue, especially when the system fails to recover after Rest Mode. Overheating or corrupted system data can play a role, too. Less often, a failing power supply or internal hardware fault may be the cause. While it might look like a major defect, most black screen cases can be traced back to one of these issues and can be fixed without professional repair.