How To Fix The PS5 Black Screen Issue (And What's Causing It, Explained)
While gamers are reeling over the major price hike that just hit the PlayStation 5, potential buyers may want to be aware of another issue some owners have faced: the black screen problem, which happens when the console powers on but fails to display an image on the TV or monitor. There are a few common reasons this occurs. One of the most frequent causes is a faulty HDMI connection. If the cable is damaged or not fully inserted, the system cannot transmit video. A broken or dirty HDMI port on the PS5 or the TV can also trigger the problem. Another possible cause is mismatched video output settings. If the console was last used on a display with different resolution or HDR settings, it may try to use settings your current screen doesn't support.
Software glitches are also linked to the issue, especially when the system fails to recover after Rest Mode. Overheating or corrupted system data can play a role, too. Less often, a failing power supply or internal hardware fault may be the cause. While it might look like a major defect, most black screen cases can be traced back to one of these issues and can be fixed without professional repair.
Quick fixes you should try first
Before assuming the worst, several simple checks may get your PS5 working again. Start with the TV or monitor. Make sure it is powered on, set to the right input, and updated to the latest firmware. Test it with another device to confirm it works. Next, inspect the HDMI cable and port, try swapping cables or using a different HDMI port, and make sure you're using a high-speed HDMI 2.1 cable if possible.
If that doesn't work, power cycle the console. Hold the power button until you hear two beeps, unplug the power cable, and wait at least 20 minutes before plugging it back in. Restart the system and see if the display returns. If the screen stays black, boot the PS5 into Safe Mode by holding the power button until the second beep. From there, options like Change Video Output, Change Resolution, or Rebuild Database can often fix compatibility or corrupted data issues. These steps solve most cases of the black screen problem.
When to reset or seek professional repair
If none of the above solutions restore the display, more advanced troubleshooting may be necessary. In Safe Mode, you can reset the PS5 or reinstall the system software. Resetting deletes all installed games and saves, so this should be considered a last resort. There are quite a few things you might not know your PS5 can do, like updating the system software with a USB drive when it can't connect online. If the black screen persists after a full reset, the problem may not be software-related. At this point, hardware issues such as a damaged HDMI chip, failing power supply, or motherboard issue are possible.
These cannot be fixed at home without specialized tools. In these cases, you should contact PlayStation Support or take the console to a certified repair center. If the device is still under warranty, Sony may repair or replace it free of charge. Until then, avoid using Rest Mode, as glitches linked to it have been known to trigger black screen errors. Following these steps will help you narrow down whether it's a quick fix or time for professional service. And if you are in the market for a replacement, it might be better to go for a PS5 Pro, which has some pretty significant upgrades over the base and Slim PlayStation 5 models.