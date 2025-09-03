How To Perform A Kwikset Smart Lock Reset (And Change The 4-Digit Code?)
Smart locks have certainly elevated the way we enter our homes. But while smart locks and other smart home devices can make your home more secure and offer some level of convenience, they're not without their own set of challenges. If a bad actor steals a smartphone with a smart lock app installed, they could easily use it to gain access to your home. If you forget your passcode, you may have to dig out your backup key. And like any other electronics, smart locks can run into software issues too, including refusing to connect to Wi-Fi, not syncing with your existing smart home system, or random app glitches.
In cases like these, the best way to proceed is with a factory reset. All major smart lock brands make resetting your device pretty quick and easy, and Kwikset is no exception. If you have the Kwikset Halo, Halo Select, or Aura Smart Lock, we'll walk you through resetting your Kwikset smart lock and changing the four-digit code.
How to reset your Kwikset smart lock
Resetting your Kwikset smart lock will restore it to its factory default settings. That means all your personal settings and data, like activity history, access codes, and Wi-Fi configuration, will be deleted. Follow these steps to reset your Kwikset smart lock:
- In the Kwikset app, choose your lock's card from the dashboard.
- Go to the lock settings by pressing the gear icon at the bottom.
- Select Delete Lock, then tap on Confirm Deletion of Lock.
- Unpair the Kwikset smart lock from your phone.
- Take off the back plate of your Kwikset smart lock.
- Remove the battery from the back of the device.
- Long-press the black program button, which is in the center of the Halo and Aura Smart Locks and located toward the right on the Halo Select.
- Reinstall the battery pack while pushing down on the button.
- Press the button for 30 seconds until you hear a beep.
- Once you see the LED indicator blink red, release and quickly press the program button again.
The LED indicator will start flashing as the lock performs the reset process. Once done, you should see a blinking green light on the Halo and Aura and a blinking blue light on the Halo Select. It's now ready for you to set up again.
How to change the access code on your Kwikset smart lock
During the factory reset process, you'll be able to create a new access code for your Kwikset lock. If you want to update it afterwards — maybe because you forgot your code or suspect it has been compromised — here's what you need to do.
- Launch the Kwikset app.
- Select the specific lock from the dashboard.
- Tap the Access Codes button at the lower left of the screen.
- Tap the user whose access code you want to change.
- Go to Edit Access Code.
- Type your new access code or press Generate Random Code to have the app create one for you.
Kwikset access codes can be anywhere between four to eight digits. To create a secure code, ensure that the numbers aren't sequential. The first four numbers also need to be different from your other access codes. Both of these will help prevent your smart lock from getting hacked. Once you've edited your Kwikset smart lock access code, try using it to unlock your door to make sure it works.