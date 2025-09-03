How To Perform A Kwikset Smart Lock Reset (And Change The 4-Digit Code?)

Smart locks have certainly elevated the way we enter our homes. But while smart locks and other smart home devices can make your home more secure and offer some level of convenience, they're not without their own set of challenges. If a bad actor steals a smartphone with a smart lock app installed, they could easily use it to gain access to your home. If you forget your passcode, you may have to dig out your backup key. And like any other electronics, smart locks can run into software issues too, including refusing to connect to Wi-Fi, not syncing with your existing smart home system, or random app glitches.

In cases like these, the best way to proceed is with a factory reset. All major smart lock brands make resetting your device pretty quick and easy, and Kwikset is no exception. If you have the Kwikset Halo, Halo Select, or Aura Smart Lock, we'll walk you through resetting your Kwikset smart lock and changing the four-digit code.