Can A B-2 Bomber Land On An Aircraft Carrier?

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit is perhaps the most recognizable American military plane of all time. It can reach subsonic speeds of over 600 mph, carry a payload of 40,000 pounds, and fly 6,000 nautical miles without refueling. But despite its impressive capabilities, the massive B-2 cannot land on an aircraft carrier. In fact, the Spirit's awesome size is the primary reason why such a landing is not possible.

With a wingspan of 172 feet, a length of 69 feet, and tipping the scales at a base weight of 160,000 pounds, the B-2 is just too much aircraft for a carrier's deck to handle. Then there's the Spirit's landing gear, which isn't made for touchdown on an aircraft carrier's surface. Further complicating the issue is the carrier's recovery system, which uses arresting wires to help stop a speeding craft as it lands, preventing it from sliding off the top. The Spirit's landing gear could not engage with that system in its current design, making it dangerous to even attempt a landing.

Even if the B-2 were redesigned for a carrier landing, doing so could render its low-observable technology useless and jeopardize its mission. Landing on a carrier like the Gerald R. Ford, which stretches 1,106 feet and stands 250 feet high, would undoubtedly give away its presence to enemies, negating its stealth advantage.