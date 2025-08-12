How Long Can A B-2 Bomber Stay In Flight & At What Altitude Does One Fly?

When you think 'bomber,' what's the first plane that pops into your head? For most people, it's Northrop Grumman's B-2 Spirit, one of America's best stealth planes. That iconic flying wing shape is instantly recognizable, and its status is locked in because it has been the United States' go-to aircraft for some of its most crucial missions in recent history. One of the main reasons behind this is the B-2's unbelievable range. It can fly for about 6,000 nautical miles on a full tank, but that can be extended to a massive 10,000 nautical miles with a single aerial refueling.

But these are just figures from the brochure, the B-2's real claim comes from its combat missions. For instance, the all-time record for a single flight is a mind-blowing 44 hours and 20 minutes, set by pilots who flew one of the first strikes into Afghanistan after 9/11. Yet, even after that 44-hour flight, the plane didn't get to rest. It landed, got a quick service, and a new crew jumped in. Just 45 minutes later, it was airborne again for another 30-hour flight home. In total, that single bomber ran for over 70 hours straight without its engines shutting down.

As for how long the B-2 can really fly, the absolute limits are a mystery. As it stands, the real bottleneck isn't the fuel tank, but rather the sheer endurance of the pilots and the mechanical parts. Part of what makes these flights possible is where the B-2 flies. It has a combat altitude of 50,000 feet, giving it a huge strategic advantage. From up there, its range increases and its sensors get a bird's eye view of everything below.