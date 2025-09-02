How Much HP Does The Dodge Durango GT Have & How Fast Can It Go?
For auto enthusiasts, the "GT" moniker often conjures speed and performance, like on the Ford Mustang GT and Bentley Continental GT. In Dodge's world, however, GT indicates a lower trim, like on the Durango SUV. Yet a lower level on the model's pecking order doesn't translate into poor performance. For the 2025 model year, the Dodge Durango GT makes 295 hp, generated by the company's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. That figure hasn't changed much since the first Durango GT appeared in 2017, with the same powerplant rated at 293 ponies. To put these figures in perspective, the V6-powered 2025 Honda Pilot produces 285 horsepower.
Yet, despite the current-generation Durango being around since 2011, the GT will take on a new persona for the 2026 model year. Recently, Dodge announced plans to drop the V6 from the Durango lineup, making this three-row utility a V8 or nothing offering. As a result, the 2026 Durango GT will get a 65-horsepower boost in engine output. It's a move that we think is great for muscle fans, but possibly bad for Dodge.
With the V6, the Durango GT has middling acceleration numbers. A Car and Driver test of the 2017 Durango delivered a zero-to-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds, with a limited top speed of 117 mph. Given the similar power numbers in 2025, we don't expect either to have changed much. The Honda Pilot, in comparison, hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds in Car and Driver's hands.
Current and future Dodge Durango engine options
Beyond the GT trim, the 2025 Durango is all about Hemi V8 power, foreshadowing what's to come. The Durango R/T and its variants have a 360-hp 5.7-liter Hemi, while the different versions of the Durango SRT Hellcat have a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 that unleashes 710 hp.
For 2026, the GT will get the 5.7-liter Hemi and the same 360-horsepower output, a big upgrade over the outgoing V6. The Durango R/T's engine bay receives a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8, making 475 hp. Dodge dropped this 392-cubic-inch Hemi after 2024, but it returns for the first time in the Durango's mid-tier R/T trim. Ultimate Durango power comes in the form of the SRT Hellcat trim and its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI. Here, the V8 produces 710 hp, prompting us to describe the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat as a "rare and guilty pleasure" in a review.
Looking at zero-to-60 mph performance, the 2026 Durango GT with the 5.7-liter V8 should hit 60 mph in the same 6.2 seconds that Car and Driver managed for the V8 Durango. The 392-Hemi-equipped R/T will dash to 60 mph in the mid-four-second range, based on Dodge Garage's test of the Durango SRT 392. As for the SRT Hellcat, Dodge is touting a 3.5-second 60-mph sprint.