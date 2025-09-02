How Much HP Does The Dodge Durango GT Have & How Fast Can It Go?

For auto enthusiasts, the "GT" moniker often conjures speed and performance, like on the Ford Mustang GT and Bentley Continental GT. In Dodge's world, however, GT indicates a lower trim, like on the Durango SUV. Yet a lower level on the model's pecking order doesn't translate into poor performance. For the 2025 model year, the Dodge Durango GT makes 295 hp, generated by the company's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. That figure hasn't changed much since the first Durango GT appeared in 2017, with the same powerplant rated at 293 ponies. To put these figures in perspective, the V6-powered 2025 Honda Pilot produces 285 horsepower.

Yet, despite the current-generation Durango being around since 2011, the GT will take on a new persona for the 2026 model year. Recently, Dodge announced plans to drop the V6 from the Durango lineup, making this three-row utility a V8 or nothing offering. As a result, the 2026 Durango GT will get a 65-horsepower boost in engine output. It's a move that we think is great for muscle fans, but possibly bad for Dodge.

With the V6, the Durango GT has middling acceleration numbers. A Car and Driver test of the 2017 Durango delivered a zero-to-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds, with a limited top speed of 117 mph. Given the similar power numbers in 2025, we don't expect either to have changed much. The Honda Pilot, in comparison, hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds in Car and Driver's hands.