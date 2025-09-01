Why Corvettes Have A Different Logo Than Other Chevrolet Cars

Chevy never intended the Corvette to blend into the rest of the lineup. So when it came time to launch the C1 in '53, an appropriate new logo was called upon. The Corvette itself was inspired by European racing culture and the sports cars that competed. This culture gripped servicemen returning from Europe after World War II, and Chevrolet built upon that connection in the new Corvette's emblem. Capitalizing on this, two flags were incorporated into the logo, with one being black-and-white checkered. The decision was an unmistakable nod to the grassroots racing and competitive spirit that first inspired Chevrolet to develop the all-American sports car in the first place.

The first logo concept, which never actually made its way onto a 'Vette, was drawn up by Robert Bartholomew. It paired that checkered flag with the stars and stripes but GM lawyers quickly shut that down, citing a little-known law prohibiting the commercial use of the American flag. The quick fix was to swap it for a flag which featured two symbols tied to Chevrolet's roots. The first symbol was Chevrolet's bowtie emblem and the other was a fleur-de-lis, to honor founder Louis Chevrolet's French heritage. These crossed flags debuted at the Blue Flame-powered Corvette's 1953 unveiling, forming the basis of the ever-evolving Corvette logo we know today.