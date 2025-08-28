You Might Be Eligible To Score A Heavy Rebate On A New E-Bike — Here's How
Electronic bikes, or e-bikes, are an easy way of getting around, and are becoming more affordable thanks to rebates based on your location and circumstances. For example, if you live alone in Denver, Colorado, and make less than $91,280 annually, you can get up to $900 off when you purchase a standard e-bike. However, Denver only has a certain number of vouchers available, and the e-bike brand, whether or not it's manufactured in America, must be bought and assembled from a participating shop.
If you live in Alameda County, California, you can apply for an instant rebate of up to $1,500, provided you meet their income requirements. However, you must apply before the monthly random drawing; and if you're chosen, you get a special rebate code to be used at a participating store. Other states like Minnesota also have a random lottery, with the most recent application period ending on August 7, 2025. As of this writing, certain states don't have an open window for applications, like Washington, which has given out all of its eligible rebates. For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding e-bike rebates in your area, it's best to consult your city's website.
Why are cities and states across the country offering e-bike rebate programs? Simply put, e-bikes are a cleaner mode of transportation, and working class people should be able to afford them. Vouchers and rebates help alleviate the cost, making e-bikes more widely accessible, thus providing an eco-friendly solution to anyone wanting them.
The advantages of e-bikes
Before you buy an e-bike, you should know they're not cheap. In fact, you could spend a couple thousand dollars (or way more) on an e-bike, compared to a few hundred bucks or less for a traditional bike. The reason for the immense price difference is the tech. The engine itself accounts for a third of the total price, while the lithium-ion battery can cost up to half of the total price. Then there's the bike's electronic system, plus the frame and drivetrain, which can all drive up the cost, too. Despite the price tag, some prefer e-bikes over not only traditional bikes, but cheap and highly rated electric scooters as well.
E-bikes are a healthier mode of transportation than e-scooters if you're riding a pedal-assist bike. You're riding on bigger wheels too, which makes for a smoother experience, and of course, you're sitting down the entire time instead of standing. One of the biggest selling points is the e-bike's range, which is anywhere from 25-50 miles on a single charge, versus 10-30 miles for an e-scooter.
Then there's the e-bike's overall ability to get around. While e-scooters and regular bicycles can be challenging to take up a hill, e-bikes can get the job done more efficiently. You might also have an easier go in the blistering heat or bitter cold, as you wouldn't have to work so hard, or spend too much time, reaching your destination.