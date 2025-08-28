You Might Be Eligible To Score A Heavy Rebate On A New E-Bike — Here's How

Electronic bikes, or e-bikes, are an easy way of getting around, and are becoming more affordable thanks to rebates based on your location and circumstances. For example, if you live alone in Denver, Colorado, and make less than $91,280 annually, you can get up to $900 off when you purchase a standard e-bike. However, Denver only has a certain number of vouchers available, and the e-bike brand, whether or not it's manufactured in America, must be bought and assembled from a participating shop.

If you live in Alameda County, California, you can apply for an instant rebate of up to $1,500, provided you meet their income requirements. However, you must apply before the monthly random drawing; and if you're chosen, you get a special rebate code to be used at a participating store. Other states like Minnesota also have a random lottery, with the most recent application period ending on August 7, 2025. As of this writing, certain states don't have an open window for applications, like Washington, which has given out all of its eligible rebates. For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding e-bike rebates in your area, it's best to consult your city's website.

Why are cities and states across the country offering e-bike rebate programs? Simply put, e-bikes are a cleaner mode of transportation, and working class people should be able to afford them. Vouchers and rebates help alleviate the cost, making e-bikes more widely accessible, thus providing an eco-friendly solution to anyone wanting them.