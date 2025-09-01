Why Do So Many Hyundai And Kia Vehicles Have Fire Risk Recalls?

Hyundai and Kia have an unfortunate history of vehicles that are less than reliable, easily stolen, and can even catch fire. In fact, since 2010, there have been, at minimum, more than 3,100 Hyundai and Kia models that caught fire, resulting in over 100 injuries and at least one death. Beyond the vehicles that actually caught fire, Consumer Reports stated that as of March 8, 2024, there have been more than 10 million vehicles under the Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis corporate umbrella that have been recalled for fire issues over the past 12 years.

In 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued two individual recalls for both Hyundai and Kia. The Hyundai recall applied to 44 vehicles built between 2011 and 2015, including popular models such as the Tucson and Elantra. In total, more than 1.6 million Hyundai models were recalled. The issue with these Hyundai vehicles is their anti-lock brake systems, which may leak brake fluid that can lead to an electrical short. That short can cause a fire to start in the engine bay while parked or driving. Hyundai stated that, in order to help rectify the situation, owners should bring their affected vehicles to a Hyundai dealership. There, dealers will replace the fuses in the anti-lock brake system free of charge. The Hyundai number for this recall is 251, and owners are able to contact Hyundai via their customer service line for more information.

Unfortunately, even now there are recalls for modern Hyundai vehicles. 620 models of the 2025 Hyundai Palisade were recalled for a faulty electronic oil pump.