Is It Illegal To Drive With Only Your Car's Fog Lights On? It's Complicated

Riding in inclement weather requires drivers to appropriately adjust their speed and use every feature available to stay safe on the road. These include windshield wipers, window defrosters, traction control, ESC, and ABS. None are strictly regulated in how they can be used, which is why drivers are free to activate or deactivate them at any given time. Fog lights are a different story, as there are many rules in place that limit how and when fog lights can be used.

So, is it illegal to drive with only the fog lights on? On a federal level, there are no laws that prohibit a driver from using just the fog lights, but various states have specific rules in place that do. What's common with most states is that fog lights are viewed as an optional safety feature, one that can only be used in conjunction with low-beam headlights. Here is what you need to know about driving with fog lights.