The Strange Aircraft Carrier Ritual Involving Boots And A Catapult

Few civilians are aware of all the interesting facts about aircraft carriers, but these conditions and customs are part of the everyday lives of service members out at sea. These massive vessels sail for extended periods and become a second home to thousands of Navy personnel. Among them is the catapult officer or "shooter," who's responsible for directing the firing of the mechanism which jettisons fighter jets into the sky. At the end of their service, the shooter has a unique way to say farewell.

When either a shooter's tour has ended or another officer is taking command, their boots are sent soaring into the air and then disappear beneath the waves. While the thought of hitching a pair of Navy service boots to a carrier's flight deck catapult and flinging them into the sea might sound strange, it's actually quite a symbolic ceremony. It marks a pivotal moment in their life and career as they prepare to depart the ship a final time.