Can You Use Harbor Freight Batteries On Makita Power Tools?
Whether you're a pro on the jobsite or a DIYer tackling projects at home, nothing's more frustrating than a dead power tool battery. If you don't have a spare on hand, sometimes substituting with another brand might work. But if you own a power tool from the publicly-owned Makita, beware – the company recommends only using its brand of lithium-ion batteries and no one else's.
By trying to use Harbor Freight batteries, you run the risk of damaging your Makita tool. The battery itself could catch fire or even explode. What's worse, Makita is off the hook for any injuries in such a scenario, as the company legally bears no fault should an accident occur when using a non-genuine battery. Likewise, Makita's warranty is voided if your item gets wrecked by any battery other than its own. At the very least, you shouldn't expect your Makita tool to deliver the same level of reliability and power from another company's battery.
However, Harbor Freight batteries can fit Makita drills specifically. But ensuring compatibility between the two is crucial, as the battery must correctly fit when you install it. This also means verifying the voltage and capacity match as well. You can even buy third-party adapters on Amazon, which will allow you to use other battery brands on your Makita power tool. But again, if you go this route you're rolling the dice on whether or not you'll be able to finish the job, or even walk away unscathed.
Power tool technology can prohibit cross-brand use
Power tool companies like Makita intentionally design their equipment to only work with their batteries. This ensures brand uniformity while promoting ease of use. But it's not just the battery's shape and size that makes the difference, it's what's going on inside that plays a key role in how a tool works.
Today's lithium-ion batteries communicate with power tools via built-in electronic chips. During this "conversation," important information like power levels is exchanged. By specifically building its equipment and accessories to only talk to each other, a manufacturer is effectively removing any chance of other brands being able to perform the same functions. Makita has taken this idea a step further, as many of its battery types actually fit different tool lines under the company, which means a dead battery in an 18V LXT tool won't keep you from finishing the job with an 18V CXT variety.
Even if you're using a single battery system, options like Makita's standard battery chargers are designed to power batteries from 7.2V up to the high power 40V Max XGT. There's even a 4-port 18V LXT charger for greater efficiency. If you're on the go and can't access an outlet, the handy 18V Lithium-Ion Optimum Automotive Charger works with both 14.4V and 18V Makita batteries. Just plug it into a power port and you'll have a fully charged battery in about an hour.