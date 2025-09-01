Can You Use Harbor Freight Batteries On Makita Power Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a pro on the jobsite or a DIYer tackling projects at home, nothing's more frustrating than a dead power tool battery. If you don't have a spare on hand, sometimes substituting with another brand might work. But if you own a power tool from the publicly-owned Makita, beware – the company recommends only using its brand of lithium-ion batteries and no one else's.

By trying to use Harbor Freight batteries, you run the risk of damaging your Makita tool. The battery itself could catch fire or even explode. What's worse, Makita is off the hook for any injuries in such a scenario, as the company legally bears no fault should an accident occur when using a non-genuine battery. Likewise, Makita's warranty is voided if your item gets wrecked by any battery other than its own. At the very least, you shouldn't expect your Makita tool to deliver the same level of reliability and power from another company's battery.

However, Harbor Freight batteries can fit Makita drills specifically. But ensuring compatibility between the two is crucial, as the battery must correctly fit when you install it. This also means verifying the voltage and capacity match as well. You can even buy third-party adapters on Amazon, which will allow you to use other battery brands on your Makita power tool. But again, if you go this route you're rolling the dice on whether or not you'll be able to finish the job, or even walk away unscathed.