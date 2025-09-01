Do Airplanes Use Disc Or Drum Brakes?

Aircraft braking is a highly specialized system. After all, it is designed to stop enormous momentum safely and efficiently. Unlike car brakes, aircraft brakes must handle extreme forces during landing, where tons of weight meet the runway at high speed. This requires systems engineered for performance under intense heat and stress. As such, it's not easy to wrap our heads around how the brakes on a commercial jet work.

Aircraft can use either disc or drum brakes, but modern aircraft use disc brakes almost universally. As such, knowing the difference between disc brakes and drum brakes is important. By design, disc brakes use an exposed rotor clamped by brake pads inside a caliper. The rotors and stators of disc brakes are more advanced than drum brakes, being lighter and easier to service. They also deliver stronger and more consistent braking.

Drum brakes are less powerful relics of 1950s designs, using drums mounted on the wheel hub. Unlike disc brakes, drums use brake shoes, a wheel cylinder, and springs to generate the friction that halts the wheel. They have been phased out for their poor heat performance and weight issues. But what else distinguishes a disc brake from a drum brake, and why are drum brakes not used anymore?