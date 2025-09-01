Why The Alero Was Too Little, Too Late To Save Oldsmobile

The Oldsmobile Alero was introduced for the 1999 model year and remained in the Oldsmobile lineup until 2004, when the Oldsmobile division of General Motors (GM) was discontinued. In fact, the last Oldsmobile to be produced was a 2004 Alero GLS Final 500 Collector's Edition, which came off the line on April 29, 2004, nearly 107 years after Oldsmobile was founded.

The Oldsmobile Alero shared its 'N-body' platform with the Pontiac Grand Am and the Chevrolet Malibu. It was available in two-door coupe and four-door sedan body styles, and was intended to appeal to import-brand shoppers. Unfortunately, the Alero wasn't enough to save Oldsmobile, largely due to Oldsmobile's declining sales. It may have been made worse by GM's announcement in 2000 that it would stop making Oldsmobiles in 2004. Why buy a car from a brand whose dealers would be disappearing?

Another issue was the perennial problem faced by Oldsmobile's parent GM, which had numerous mouths to feed with limited funds. GM's many U.S. brands included Oldsmobile, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Saturn, and Saab. Dropping Oldsmobile was merely a prelude to the much larger event of the GM bankruptcy a few short years later, when Pontiac and Saturn would be dropped, and Saab would be sold. At that point, GM would be pared down to four brands — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, which has remained the norm up to the present day.