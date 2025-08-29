Here's Why You May Want To Add Fender Flares To Your Jeep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several choices for unique exterior accessories for your Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator, but fender flares can transform both the look and functionality of your vehicle. There are essentially three reasons why you might want to swap out the stock fender flares — the originals are damaged, you want a customized appearance, or you need extra clearance for larger tires.

For clarification, there are fender flares, and fender flare extensions. Fender flares replace the stock flares altogether, whereas the extensions attach to the stock fenders and provide a bit more protection. For those unfamiliar, the fender is the body panel right above the wheels, and it serves a few practical purposes.

On Jeeps, fenders help stop mud and debris from kicking up onto the vehicle's body during driving, and are designed to take the brunt of strikes from rocks, protecting the paint. However, these aftermarket parts do come with a potentially steep price tag, and getting the new fender flares in place may not be a straightforward process.