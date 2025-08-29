Here's Why You May Want To Add Fender Flares To Your Jeep
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are several choices for unique exterior accessories for your Jeep Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator, but fender flares can transform both the look and functionality of your vehicle. There are essentially three reasons why you might want to swap out the stock fender flares — the originals are damaged, you want a customized appearance, or you need extra clearance for larger tires.
For clarification, there are fender flares, and fender flare extensions. Fender flares replace the stock flares altogether, whereas the extensions attach to the stock fenders and provide a bit more protection. For those unfamiliar, the fender is the body panel right above the wheels, and it serves a few practical purposes.
On Jeeps, fenders help stop mud and debris from kicking up onto the vehicle's body during driving, and are designed to take the brunt of strikes from rocks, protecting the paint. However, these aftermarket parts do come with a potentially steep price tag, and getting the new fender flares in place may not be a straightforward process.
Fender flares can be expensive and installation can be complex
Regarding cost and installation, fender flare extensions are much less expensive and simpler to get into place. In fact, there are many options under $100, that don't require any drilling or cutting. For instance, the Front & Rear Fender Liner Fender Trim Extension Protector for Jeep Gladiator Sport & Willys 4 Pcs for $75.99 on Amazon, fits by utilizing the same clips as the stock fender flares to attach to the body.
These extensions provide a few extra inches of protection, especially after you put your Jeep in four-wheel drive and take things offroad. However, these parts are highly customized to certain years and models of Jeep, so make sure to verify compatibility.
While installing fender flares are a more dramatic change to your Jeep, aftermarket fender flares can be upwards of $4,000, depending on the material, design complexity, and presence of integrated lighting. One of the challenges, depending on which generation Wrangler you own, is that some of them, like the newer JL's, incorporate the turn signals into the stock fender flares.
Therefore, to swap them out, you'll either need to purchase aftermarket flares that feature integrated lighting, or come up with a more creative solution by splicing some wiring together. For example, YouTube channel Bros FOURR Speed put together a video installing fender flares on a Wrangler, where the new flares had no lighting included, and they ended up having the headlights double as blinkers.
Some common types of Jeep fender flares
There are a variety of options when it comes to replacing your stock fender flares. However, before you go shopping, you might want to consider checking out the best places to get parts and accessories for your Jeep, for an optimal experience.
For those who might have damaged a stock flare and want to stick with the original look, there are products which stay true to the factory design. In some cases, you can also find wider versions of the original factory flares for a little extra protection.
For those who want more space around the tires when maneuvering out in the backcountry, flat or high clearance flares are the solution. Flat fender flares appear to pay homage to the classic Willys Jeep MB and later models of the same era.
Similar to these vintage Jeeps, some flat fender flares don't contain any exterior lighting. High clearance flares offer you both more space for larger tires, while maintaining the stock design, which includes lighting on some options, so you won't need to find alternatives for the turn signals.