Yes, You're Hearing Snapping Twigs Every Time You Turn On Your Volvo's Turn Signal

The entertainment craft known as Foley art involves creating sound effects for movies, TV, and video games using environmental sounds and common objects. Foley editors work with a project's audio team to design and generate the vivid effects that bring life and texture to a story told through these media. The use of hollowed-out coconut shells to mimic the sound of horse hooves on cobblestones is so well-established and expected by film audiences that it's even used when movie horses are walking on grass or sand. For the 1993 film "Jurassic Park," the production team used recordings of tortoises to bring velociraptors to life. It might come as a surprise that car manufacturers employ the same tricks of the trade, although typically without the help of amorous reptiles.

Our vehicles make all sorts of noises, from carefully tuned exhaust notes to the subtle chimes that reminds us to fasten our seatbelts. One sound that used to be nearly universal in cars was the intermittent "click" noise made by the turn signal relay that makes the signal lamps flash. This ticking sound reminds drivers that the signal is active and to turn it off when the turn is complete. While modern cars have self-canceling mechanisms that automatically deactivate the turn signal after the driver makes a full turn, this sometimes doesn't happen on shorter maneuvers or when changing lanes. Volvo turned to some Hollywood-worthy Foley art to generate sounds for the otherwise silent electronically controlled turn signals in its cars. The company's Active Sound Experience team took to the forest near the automaker's Gothenburg, Sweden headquarters and snapped about 300 dry, fallen sticks in search of the perfect crisp "click."