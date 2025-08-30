This Is Why So Many Ships Are Painted Red On The Bottom

The answer lies in the copper oxide compound used in the anti-fouling paint, which is typically red. Like the paints used on land vehicles, the ones used on water vessels are specialized to serve different purposes, depending on the vessel to which they are applied. A good example is the black paint used by the military on submarines, which contains carbon black, perfect for resisting wear and tear and helping the submarine's hull withstand the pressures of diving and surfacing. In that respect, the copper oxide found in anti-fouling agents helps the ship reach its destination as quickly as possible.

Copper oxide is lethal to sea life, especially the ones that are known to attach to the hull of a ship. Picture this: A cargo ship leaves Asia, headed for the U.S. East Coast. The estimated time for the journey is between 26 and 36 days, provided everything goes as planned. However, the cargo ship in question has a barnacle and seaweed infestation, which severely affects its weight, speed, and fuel efficiency.

You can already see how this would impact not only the environment but also the freight company. Apart from a delayed delivery, the freight company now has to worry about fuel and repair costs. As a result, American consumers are left waiting for their products. This is why anti-fouling biocides are as important as they are. Like the black paint on submarines, they help ships perform at their best, which is when their hulls are clean and smooth.