Who Makes Infiniti Engines And Are They The Same As Nissan's?

As Infiniti's lineup continues to evolve, the close family ties with Nissan have remained under the hood. For example, Nissan's VC-Turbo engines, which aren't the most reliable powerplants on the market, are used in both Infiniti and Nissan vehicles. The high-performance VR30 twin-turbocharged V6 that originally debuted in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 now powers the latest iteration of the Nissan Z. Meanwhile, the brand-new Infiniti Q80 SUV uses an engine that's very similar to the one in the closely related Nissan Armada.

The most interesting piece of trivia about Infiniti engines, however, is that some of them were once actually made by Mercedes-Benz. As part of an agreement between Nissan and Daimler, the Infiniti Q30 and QX30 of the late 2010s used a platform and engines borrowed from Mercedes. Today, though, the Mercedes engine-sharing is over, and Infiniti's relatively small, all-SUV lineup is powered by engines from the Nissan corporate family, including the Nissan VC Turbo engines in the QX50, QX55, and QX60, and the powerful VR35DTT V6 in the flagship Q80.

While Infiniti's current lineup unfortunately doesn't have much to offer for the driving enthusiast, that may be changing soon. If recent rumors are true, Infiniti may be planning a return to its old sport sedan roots with a reborn Q50. This model would be powered by the Nissan Z's engine, complete with an available manual transmission.