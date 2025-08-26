Is YouTube TV Going To Lose Fox Before Football Season Starts? What You Should Know
Broadcast networks get a large portion of profits from retransmission fees, but these profits have been falling over time as more and more people turn to alternative streaming services. These days, networks use the value of their content like a bargaining chip to get a greater portion of these earnings when their content is streamed. Like any big business negotiations, though, the deals can hit some snags. If said snags aren't resolved in time for the expiration of an existing contract, the carrier and its customers can lose access to the networks in question until a new deal is made.
These disputes can happen from time to time, but they are usually resolved before the contract ends or soon after a contract's expiration without much disruption to services. In February 2025, for example, Paramount Global said it would remove CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon from YouTube TV if a deal was not reached with the streaming service. Not long after, the companies reached an agreement and coverage resumed.
Fox and YouTube TV are currently in one such dispute, with the networks in question being the same ones covered by the new Fox One streaming service. That means Fox's broadcast stations, news channels, and sports networks are at risk of disappearing from YouTube TV before football season starts. Let's take a look at the lay of the land and how YouTube TV customers can deal with a possible blackout.
What the dispute between Fox and YouTube TV means for viewers
YouTube announced that if no new carriage deal is struck between YouTube TV and Fox by 5:00 p.m. ET on August 27, 2025, then its customers will lose access to all of the Fox-branded networks. "Fox is asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive," reads a key section of the blog post. "Our priority is to reach a deal that reflects the value of their content and is fair for both sides without passing on additional costs to our subscribers."
In a statement to The Athletic, Fox responded by saying that they are dedicated to reaching an agreement with YouTube TV but that its parent company Google "continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace." Assuming that no deal is struck, YouTube said it would offer customers a $10 credit for users losing out on the service. The timing of all of this is not ideal for consumers, as we're now in college football season, which many viewers use Fox via YouTube to watch. Fox also streams NFL season coverage, which could be unavailable through YouTube TV as well if the dispute is not resolved by the time those games start on September 7.
How to watch college football if the dispute is not resolved
If you have YouTube TV and want to make sure you've still got your football coverage after the Fox contract expires, then you have a few options. There are so many hidden costs associated with streaming college football games that viewers probably don't want to be adding on another service. Yet perhaps the simplest resolution would be to subscribe to Fox One and get all of the networks in question for $20 per month or $200 per year if paid upfront. There is a bundle discount with ESPN Unlimited being offered starting on October 2, but this won't be helpful if you want to watch football now.
If you're mainly interested in the games that are going to be broadcast on the free, over-the-air Fox network, then you can always try using a good old-fashioned antenna to tune in to your local affiliate. However, this doesn't get you full coverage and you'll need to make sure you're in a place with good reception. Alternatively, you can simply switch to a more affordable alternative to YouTube TV. Some streaming services are better for live sports than others, and availability of over-the-air broadcast stations can vary by your location. Still, it's worth checking to see if the likes of Sling, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and DirecTV Stream have your local Fox affiliate and allow you to watch college football. If one does and otherwise offers a comparable lineup to your YouTube TV plan, then it may be worth switching — at least until the dispute is resolved.