Is YouTube TV Going To Lose Fox Before Football Season Starts? What You Should Know

Broadcast networks get a large portion of profits from retransmission fees, but these profits have been falling over time as more and more people turn to alternative streaming services. These days, networks use the value of their content like a bargaining chip to get a greater portion of these earnings when their content is streamed. Like any big business negotiations, though, the deals can hit some snags. If said snags aren't resolved in time for the expiration of an existing contract, the carrier and its customers can lose access to the networks in question until a new deal is made.

These disputes can happen from time to time, but they are usually resolved before the contract ends or soon after a contract's expiration without much disruption to services. In February 2025, for example, Paramount Global said it would remove CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon from YouTube TV if a deal was not reached with the streaming service. Not long after, the companies reached an agreement and coverage resumed.

Fox and YouTube TV are currently in one such dispute, with the networks in question being the same ones covered by the new Fox One streaming service. That means Fox's broadcast stations, news channels, and sports networks are at risk of disappearing from YouTube TV before football season starts. Let's take a look at the lay of the land and how YouTube TV customers can deal with a possible blackout.