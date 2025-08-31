Why Do Semi-Trucks Screech When They Brake?

Among the reasons someone might want to avoid passing a semi-truck is to steer clear of that harsh piercing screech it makes when slowing down. That sound is referred to as brake squeal, and although it may be unsettling the first few times you hear it, it's not necessarily a sign of imminent failure. It's actually a phenomenon that can be explained with a little physics. Studies show the noise comes from stick-slip friction, where the brake shoes temporarily stick to the rotating brake drum before slipping free again.

Each cycle repeats very rapidly, producing the high-frequency vibration between 1 and 16 kilohertz that's easily heard within the immediate vicinity of a semi-truck braking. Because semi-trucks carry heavy loads, the stress on their brakes makes vibrations more pronounced, creating a louder, high-pitched squeal typically heard from big rigs. Several issues can cause this distinct noise, including worn brake shoes, trapped debris, warped drums, or poor machining.