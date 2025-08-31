Why The US Air Force Retired The F-111 Aardvark Fighter Jet

The F-111 Aardvark aircraft proved itself to be a dependable mission platform, especially in Operation Desert Storm , when its ability to fly low and fast gave it an advantage. When the United States Air Force retired the Aardvark, the military branch lost some capability, especially in terms of the long-distance high-speed, low-level precision fighter-bomber role. Moreover, the end of the electronic warfare version, the EF-111, created a significant hole that the USAF couldn't fill at all, and the U.S. Navy had to step in and cover with planes like the impressive EA-6B Prowler.

The problem with the F-111 series was that it was too expensive to maintain. By the time it was retired, the F-111 ate up a quarter of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) maintenance budget, but accounted for only nine percent of the fleet. The Royal Australian Air Force found it to be twice as expensive to maintain as the next most expensive aircraft, namely the F/A-18 Hornet. The Aardvark was always temperamental, too. Overall, the F-111 was a stable platform, but its navigation systems –despite being one of the best of its time — had some issues that led to less than 20 hours mean-time between failures, forcing crews to develop multiple redundancies.