5 Of The Least Reliable Subaru Model Years
Known for its iconic boxer engine, Subaru has retained its commitment to performance, design, and durability. However, like any other car brand, Subaru has its fair share of bad eggs, despite producing many reliable cars. In fact, according to RepairPal, Subaru has above-average reliability ratings and is ranked 14th out of 32 car brands.
You've probably heard some common complaints about Subarus, like defective airbags, weak windshields, fuel pump issues, and head gasket leaks. Well, the rumors are true. Many Subarus are plagued with these issues.
Various model years come with their own pros and cons, and if you're looking to invest in a Subaru, you'll want to know which ones to avoid entirely. We looked at relevant ratings and reviews, including data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to help you narrow it down. That said, here are five of the least reliable Subaru model years.
2013 Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback is a popular station wagon that's well-suited for everyday use. Its six generations have had a mix of good and bad, but the 2013 model year, belonging to its fourth generation, stands out, and not for good reasons.
So far, this vehicle has been recalled 12 times. The first, in February 2013, concerned an electrical system malfunction that affected the engine. The engine would start inadvertently and run for up to 15 minutes. In some cases, it could continue to start and stop until the car battery was depleted. Just three months later, another recall was issued for steering column disengagement. Subsequent recalls have addressed issues with air bag inflators, the electronic parking brake, and the ignition switch, which turned off unexpectedly.
There are further complaints, too. Just in February 2025, an owner complained that their car accelerated through a fence and hit a tree without warning, and the airbag failed to deploy.
2014 Subaru Forester
If you're getting a 2014 Subaru Forester, you should be mentally prepared for the struggles you are very likely going to encounter. This Subaru tends to not only be trouble, but also expensive to deal with. Firstly, the car is particularly notorious for high oil consumption. Many owners report having to top off their oil reservoir up to four times between every 5,000-mile oil change. Despite this being one of the most common Subaru Forester problems, many dealers maintained that the issue was "normal."
In addition, the 2014 Subaru Forester has gathered many complaints regarding its suspension. The rear coil springs commonly break, which causes the car to sag. Sometimes owners experience stalling while driving or severe vibration and wobbling. Less common, albeit a cause of concern, is the acceleration and brake pedal. This Subaru Forester may inadvertently accelerate while the brake pedal is depressed, and this is an issue that poses serious safety risks and can easily lead to a crash. In fact, many owners reported incidents of their cars crashing into objects and structures.
2019 Subaru Outback
A look at the whopping 1,006 NHTSA complaints of the 2019 Subaru Outback should be enough to deter anyone from buying the 2019 Subaru Outback. Equipped with a 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder or a 3.6-liter flat-six engine, this model appeared somewhat promising, but on the road, it's a mediocre ride.
Apart from the lackluster acceleration, poor handling, and sensitive gas pedal, this model seems to guarantee owners frequent visits to the mechanic and a lot of headaches. Most of the complaints with this car boil down to the battery drainage. Even after installing new batteries, many owners were unable to find a lasting solution to this problem. No recall has been made on this.
Windshield cracks are another complaint. It's difficult to trace the exact cause of this, but many owners experience sudden, unexplainable cracks that require them to replace their windshields.
2019 Subaru Ascent
For big SUV lovers, the Subaru Ascent is a decent choice. The three-row cross-over is the largest in the company's line-up, and has much going for it design-wise. However, the 2019 model year is a particularly troublesome vehicle, and many owners of this car find themselves constantly in and out of the repair shop. In fact, this year has gathered more complaints than every other year of the Ascent. Being the first model year, it appears that there was much room for improvement.
Some of the problems with this model are similar to those of the 2019 Subaru Outback, which indicates that this model year might have been generally problematic for Subarus. In particular, it is known for battery drainage issues and windshield cracks, issues that the company has not made any recalls for.
But that's not all. There are at least two reports about the 2019 Ascent releasing blue smoke from its exhaust — the cause of which could not be deciphered even at dealerships. In its most recent recall, Subaru notified owners that the car is at risk of catching fire when parked, a problem attributed to improper fastening of the PTC heater, which could cause the melting of the ground terminal.
2015 Subaru Legacy
Despite having some upgrades from previous model years, the 2015 Subaru Legacy turned out to be an underwhelming car. Compared to rivals, the acceleration isn't quite there, and the handling could be better. When it comes to reliability, the 2015 Legacy has been ranked the model year with the most complaints, with issues ranging from its engine to its powertrain and fuel system.
This car tends to accelerate uncontrollably, usually when the brake pedal is depressed. An owner reported that while parking, their vehicle drove over a barrier and crashed into a building. In 2016, Subaru made a recall concerning this issue, attributing it to the electronic stability control system. However, there are still many recent complaints about it.
As if this isn't a bad enough safety hazard, the 2015 Legacy also has airbag complaints, indicating that the car's airbag may not deploy during an accident. It also isn't free of the windshield problems that many Subarus have. So, overall, the 2015 Subaru Legacy is probably not a great investment.