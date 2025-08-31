5 Of The Least Reliable Subaru Model Years

Known for its iconic boxer engine, Subaru has retained its commitment to performance, design, and durability. However, like any other car brand, Subaru has its fair share of bad eggs, despite producing many reliable cars. In fact, according to RepairPal, Subaru has above-average reliability ratings and is ranked 14th out of 32 car brands.

You've probably heard some common complaints about Subarus, like defective airbags, weak windshields, fuel pump issues, and head gasket leaks. Well, the rumors are true. Many Subarus are plagued with these issues.

Various model years come with their own pros and cons, and if you're looking to invest in a Subaru, you'll want to know which ones to avoid entirely. We looked at relevant ratings and reviews, including data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to help you narrow it down. That said, here are five of the least reliable Subaru model years.