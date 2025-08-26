The Real-Life Flying Motorcycle That You Can Actually Own Yourself

The Airbike itself is quite the wonder of engineering. It weighs a total of 66 pounds, much less than a wheeled motorcycle, and it's powered by two jet turbines that Volonaut says are redundant in case something goes wrong. It's supposedly powered by diesel, jet fuel, or kerosene, much like the turbine you would see in an M1 Abrams tank. Despite the fuel versatility, you won't be going that fast or that far, as the Airbike has a top speed of 63 miles per hour and a flight time of 10 minutes. Still, flying around like you're on a "Star Wars" speederbike is an attractive proposition.

Volonaut's Airbike also isn't cheap, not even a little bit. The reservation fee alone is $2,000. Claiming your production spot is another $80,000, and the bike itself will set you back $798,000. There are several full-size helicopters and airplanes available for that much cash. Still, it's certainly unique. Volonaut claims that since it's an ultralight aircraft, you do not need a license to fly it in the United States, so that's nice. Dropping nearly a million dollars on what is essentially two jet turbines strapped to a Ducati might not be the best use of money, but it might be one of the coolest.