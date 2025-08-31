Why Most Video Game Controllers Use ABXY Buttons, But PlayStation Doesn't

From Xbox to Nintendo, gamepads tend to have a similar set of face buttons. A, B, X, and Y are the choice de rigueur. Early consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) used A and B buttons, and when the Super NES added two more, the company chose X and Y. Although there's no official explanation for those choices, they make intuitive sense. In English, those letters are used in everyday speech as placeholders. We talk about getting from point A to B, or choosing X over Y. Other console makers like Microsoft followed suit. But the Sony PlayStation controller bucks the trend, stamping its face buttons with symbols instead of letters.

PlayStation controllers stand out from the rest thanks to their unique face buttons, eschewing letters in favor of symbols. X, circle, square, and triangle. Over 30 years after the first version of Sony's console debuted, gamers are well accustomed to this unique design language. It persists on PlayStation 5 controllers from the DualSense to the top-end DualSense Edge. Still, it's clear that the company must have had a reason to deviate from the norm. What's the story behind this iconic piece of gaming history?

The story of PlayStation's unique controller design was nearly lost. In 2010, original PlayStation designer Taiyo Goto gave an interview to Japanese magazine Famitsu, which was subsequently translated to English by the long-defunct games website 1Up. Today, the interview is accessible only through the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. Its precarious preservation is a testament to the ephemerality of online media, as well as to the importance of organizations like the Internet Archive in preserving information and culture. So, here's how Goto conceived of the PlayStation's controller's unique face buttons.