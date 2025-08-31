The Ryobi Pressure Washer Accessory That's A Game Changer For Cleaning Your Car
As well as making a range of must-have tools for mechanics, Ryobi also makes a variety of other automotive products, including a number of car care accessories. Among them are products that are designed to make cleaning your car as straightforward as possible, potentially saving you time and effort compared to using a traditional bucket and sponge. One product that might come in particularly handy is the Pressure Washer Premium Foamer, which retails for $44.97. It features a 34-ounce tank to tackle more demanding jobs without needing to refill, and can spray in a horizontal or vertical pattern to ensure that you can cover every part of the car.
The foamer can be used to wash windows, outdoor furniture, or the exterior of a home. The accessory ships with two nozzles and can be attached to a 1/4 inch spray wand, then quickly removed when it's no longer needed. If you're looking to detail your vehicle like a pro, then a foam wash is a great place to start, and the Ryobi foamer allows you to give your car a comprehensive covering of foam without needing to head to a public vehicle jet wash.
The foamer is compatible with a range of pressure washers
While it's potentially a useful addition to your arsenal of cleaning tools, the Ryobi foamer isn't much use without the right pressure washing setup. Buyers will already need to have a suitable pressure washer and a spray wand to hand, although anyone who doesn't already have a pressure washer won't have to look outside Ryobi's product range to find one. Ryobi offers a range of pressure washers with varying power options, and the brand says that the foamer is compatible with washers up to 3,800 PSI.
However, it's best not to assume that a more powerful pressure washer will lead to a better wash. Using a pressure washer that's too powerful can risk damaging a car's paintwork or stripping its protective clear coat. Advice can vary on the best pressure to use when washing a car, but Turtle Wax suggests using no more than 2,200 PSI, with an ideal pressure closer to 1,500 PSI. If you have a more powerful pressure washer with multiple power settings, consider dialing it down to within the recommended range while washing, even if the foamer you're using can technically handle a much higher pressure.