The Ryobi Pressure Washer Accessory That's A Game Changer For Cleaning Your Car

As well as making a range of must-have tools for mechanics, Ryobi also makes a variety of other automotive products, including a number of car care accessories. Among them are products that are designed to make cleaning your car as straightforward as possible, potentially saving you time and effort compared to using a traditional bucket and sponge. One product that might come in particularly handy is the Pressure Washer Premium Foamer, which retails for $44.97. It features a 34-ounce tank to tackle more demanding jobs without needing to refill, and can spray in a horizontal or vertical pattern to ensure that you can cover every part of the car.

The foamer can be used to wash windows, outdoor furniture, or the exterior of a home. The accessory ships with two nozzles and can be attached to a 1/4 inch spray wand, then quickly removed when it's no longer needed. If you're looking to detail your vehicle like a pro, then a foam wash is a great place to start, and the Ryobi foamer allows you to give your car a comprehensive covering of foam without needing to head to a public vehicle jet wash.