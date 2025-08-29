Why Do Airliners Still Display 'No Smoking' Signs If Smoking's Banned On Planes?

Smoking has been banned on US flights since 2000, with some few exceptions. Yet, the no-smoking light is still a feature on every modern commercial plane. You'd think that after over two decades, the need to remind us that smoking isn't allowed in airplane cabins would be redundant. Indeed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) only ruled in 2024 that the "No Smoking" sign doesn't need an off switch. So just why do we still have No Smoking lights on planes? For airlines, the question takes on extra relevance given the grounding of aircraft in early 2024 over what could be considered a trivial matter. The incident involved the grounding of five United Airbus A321s, all of which had No Smoking signs that couldn't be turned off.

This incident gives us a clue to the continuing existence of No Smoking signs. Put simply, it is down to legislation. The FAA, despite somewhat loosening the regulations since the United incident, is unlikely to mandate the complete removal of the signs. While last year over 50% of Americans took a commercial flight — the first time this has happened — it's worth noting that over 10% have never flown.

The regulations exist for reasons of public health and safety, with inhaling second-hand smoke and the danger of fire being two of the primary reasons. In short, the signs endure because they are the law, but they also still fulfill their original purpose — as a simple reminder that smoking is banned in aircraft cabins.