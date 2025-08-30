Everything You Need To Know About Craftsman's Electric Riding Lawn Mower Before You Buy
For those who want to maintain their yard without the extra trouble of pushing a mower around, a riding model might be ideal. If you've been shopping for lawn equipment lately, you've likely noticed an increasing number of electric options. Battery-powered riding mowers are gaining traction in the market as a solid alternative to their traditional gasoline counterparts. With no need for fuel, quieter operation, and no fumes, some homeowners are choosing these electric machines. And iconic brands like Craftsman are offering compelling reasons to give electric a try, with its 56V MAX Cordless Brushless 30-inch Compact Riding Lawn Mower.
A number of outdoor Craftsman tools could help take your yard to the next level, but options like its 30-inch electric riding mower may not be for everyone, especially considering its $3,779 price tag. With several other Craftsman models to choose from, like gasoline-powered lawn tractors, zero turns, and other compact machines, you'll want to learn as much as you can about the electric option to see if it's right for you.
How long will the batteries run on a single charge and how long does charging take?
One of the biggest concerns when shopping for an electric mower is whether or not it'll have enough juice to finish cutting your lawn. Unfortunately, it depends on a few factors, such as how large your property is, whether it's hilly, and how often you mow. Generally, the Craftsman's two brushless motors will run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge, which isn't as long as the batteries last in Ryobi's RM480E electric riding lawn mower. Still, you could conceivably cover around an acre before the unit would need to be charged.
Once the battery is depleted, plug the included charger into the mower's charging port and into an electrical outlet. According to Craftsman, the battery should be fully charged within four hours. Fortunately, if you forget about it, leaving the battery plugged in for longer than the suggested charge time won't harm it.
Can you replace the battery and how long will it last?
The battery in the Craftsman electric mower should only be replaced by a qualified technician at an authorized dealer. Unlike some other electric mower options from brands like EGO or Ryobi, which use removable battery packs, the battery isn't designed to be removed from the Craftsman. So, if you were hoping to have a backup battery you could connect in the event the mower loses power before the job is done, you're out of luck.
In terms of battery lifespan, it depends on how well it's maintained. For example, keeping the Craftsman 56V MAX battery discharged for an extended time could damage it. Other considerations include where the mower is stored, with things like direct sunlight, a moist environment, and extreme temperature swings being factors that could limit the battery's longevity. In general, a lithium-ion mower battery will last around 5 years, or up to 800 charges.
The maximum cut height is 3.5 inches
The cut height describes the measurement of space from the bottom of the deck to the ground, or how tall the grass will be after it's mowed. This electric mower has five different settings, so you can select how short you would like the grass cut. But beyond preferences, the cutting height also comes into play when trying to tame long grass between mows, or tackling an unkempt lawn for the first time.
At only 3.5 inches maximum, you'll need to cut your grass to prevent it from growing too high. If you find yourself getting behind on your lawn maintenance, you might struggle with an overgrown lawn, even when the Craftsman mower is set to its highest deck setting. For example, in certain parts of the country, grass species like Bermuda can germinate in as little as one week and become fully established within a month, making them a high-maintenance choice that requires frequent mowing. For comparison, Craftsman's 42-inch Gas Zero-Turn Riding Mower features eight different deck settings with a maximum cut height of 4.5 inches.
What kind of warranty does Craftsman offer?
Craftsman's electric riding lawn mower comes with a limited three-year warranty, and four years of coverage for the 56V MAX battery. This protection applies to the original buyer and begins on the date of purchase. In order to qualify for warranty repairs, the original receipt is required, and you must take the mower to an authorized warranty service provider. Fortunately, Craftsman has multiple ways to locate one of these providers by contacting the retailer where you bought the mower, going to Craftsman's warranty page, or calling 888-331-4569.
Unfortunately, you won't be able to take advantage of the warranty coverage if you bought the mower from an unauthorized dealer. So, if you are interested in this mower, you should purchase it from official Craftsman retailers like Lowe's or Ace. Normal wear and tear of the unit isn't covered, so you'll need to know how and how often to change your riding lawn mower blades, for example. You also won't be reimbursed for costs like transporting the mower to a service provider.