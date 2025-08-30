Why The CH-37 Mojave Is Considered One Of The US Military's Worst Helicopters

The CH-37 Mojave is a helicopter with multiple designations and an unusual appearance that only a mother could love. Built by the Sikorsky Aircraft Division of United Aircraft Corporation, it was initially known as the S-56, with a design based on the U. S. Navy's 1950 requirement for a Class HR (Assault) Helicopter. The Marines and Navy got the HR2S-1 version, while the Army received the CH-37 (or H-37A) Mojave. It was often called "The Deuce" because of the two very pronounced engine nacelles that extended out from the fuselage; troops went so far as to paint white circles on the front to make them look like eyes.

These pods housed both the fuel tanks and the retractable landing gear, which stretched so far down to the ground that it gave the impression of long, stork-like legs. This configuration, however, allowed the main cargo area (accessed via clamshell nose doors at the front) to hold two jeeps, or one jeep pulling a 105 mm howitzer, and as many as 26 fully equipped marines.

While that sounds impressive, the CH-37's unloaded weight was a hefty 20,831 pounds, thanks in part to the 1,900-horsepower Pratt & Whitney R-2800-54 piston engines, each of which weighed 2,360 pounds. Its gross payload capacity was 31,000 pounds, so it only had about 10,000 pounds to work with, and that didn't take into account the fuel, which further reduced its actual payload capacity. This small payload is one of the reasons it's often considered one of the worst military helicopters of all time.