What Type Of Batteries (And How Many) Can The 'Battery Daddy' From TV Hold?

It's been a couple of decades since Milwaukee Tools' Lithium-Ion Battery pack became the industry standard for many tools and handheld devices. In that time, the technology hasn't even come close to replacing the disposable batteries that power many smaller electronic devices we use around the house. At the current rate, we'll likely be using AA, AAA, C and D-cell batteries for years to come.

Yes, that means we'll be looking for places to store those batteries, too. Many are happy to sacrifice a drawer to the storage of various batteries, but for those who simply cannot abide the mess, the Battery Daddy may be a legitimate savior. If you watch TV on the regular, you're likely familiar with the Battery Daddy, as advertisements promoting the storage box have been around for several years at this point. If not, well, the Battery Daddy purports to be a full-on game changer in the market for battery storage.

That is, of course, a bit of a fringe market, as not many battery storage boxes are out there for consumers. Even still, the Battery Daddy may be legit in that claim, as it can store virtually every type of battery in existence. That includes the models listed above, as well as coin cell batteries and 9-volt batteries. The box even comes with a battery tester tucked inside.