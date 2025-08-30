What Type Of Batteries (And How Many) Can The 'Battery Daddy' From TV Hold?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's been a couple of decades since Milwaukee Tools' Lithium-Ion Battery pack became the industry standard for many tools and handheld devices. In that time, the technology hasn't even come close to replacing the disposable batteries that power many smaller electronic devices we use around the house. At the current rate, we'll likely be using AA, AAA, C and D-cell batteries for years to come.
Yes, that means we'll be looking for places to store those batteries, too. Many are happy to sacrifice a drawer to the storage of various batteries, but for those who simply cannot abide the mess, the Battery Daddy may be a legitimate savior. If you watch TV on the regular, you're likely familiar with the Battery Daddy, as advertisements promoting the storage box have been around for several years at this point. If not, well, the Battery Daddy purports to be a full-on game changer in the market for battery storage.
That is, of course, a bit of a fringe market, as not many battery storage boxes are out there for consumers. Even still, the Battery Daddy may be legit in that claim, as it can store virtually every type of battery in existence. That includes the models listed above, as well as coin cell batteries and 9-volt batteries. The box even comes with a battery tester tucked inside.
The Battery Daddy can hold nearly 200 batteries
Before you get too excited, the Battery Daddy caps its storage capabilities at the D-cell battery, so you won't be able to store a larger rechargeable battery pack inside. You will, however, have room for power sources up to D-cell in strength from all of the major battery brands. According to the Battery Daddy website, you'll be able to store a lot of them as well, with the company claiming the storage box can hold as many as 180 batteries. Yes, Battery Daddy even organizes them by size and shape.
To be clear, the storage box is not designed to store 180 of any one particular battery type. Rather, it collects specific quantities of each type of battery and groups them into easy-to-find clusters throughout. The Battery Daddy is designed to hold 78 AA batteries, 64 AAA batteries, 8 9-volt batteries, 10 C cell batteries, 8 D cell batteries and up to a dozen of the coin-sized power sources in various strengths and sizes. Meanwhile, the battery tester — which should read almost all of the batteries capable of being stored in the Battery Daddy — has its own compartment located right in the middle of the case.
Storage compartments on the Battery Daddy are located both on the front and back sides of the case, with the case boasting heavy-duty latches that ensure the contents stay securely in place when the covers are locked down. Best of all, you can currently scoop one up via Amazon or Battery Daddy for just $19.99.