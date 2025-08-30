The Adams-Farwell Was A Terrifying & Strange Engine - Here's Why

Just on the cusp of the 19th century, the first ever rotary engine appeared from the budding automobile manufacturer, the Adams Company. The Adams-Farwell engine was both inspiringly inventive and a bit unsettling. While modern engines have many moving parts, these movements are housed within the engine block. In contrast, the Adams-Farwell rotary engine looks more like a horizontally mounted windmill, with the cylinder housings spinning around within the engine compartment. Different variations consisted of three- and five-cylinder builds that transformed the automobile's powerplant into a 190-pound whirling iron top. When installed in vehicles, these engines were typically situated in the rear rather than the front of a car.

Only one Adams-Farwell automobile with a working rotary engine is still around. However, that doesn't mean the concept of a rotary engine disappeared. The Wankel rotary engine, which uses a different design featuring a triangular piston, was incorporated into some of the best cars ever built with rotary engines, which are known for making a unique "brap brap" sound. However, the Adams-Farwell engine's bizarre build was unique, and it's something that enthusiasts still marvel at.