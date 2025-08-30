Franklin Vs Monarch Pickleball Machines: How Do The Budget Brands Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the past few years, pickleball has transformed from a fringe game largely enjoyed by friends and family into a legit pastime that seems primed to challenge tennis in the athletic mainstream. There are even some leagues that nationally televise their pickleball tournaments. With the sport continuing to grow in popularity, pickleball players may now need to take extra measures to keep their game sharp. Some are even doing so when they don't have a playing partner by practicing with an automatic pickleball launcher.

Just like the tennis ball launchers they mimic, prices can vary dramatically on these items, with launchers on the highest end of the market going for north of $2,000. On the lower end, you'll find pickleball launchers from more budget-minded brands like Franklin and Monarch, which sell their machines through big boxers like budget tool beast Walmart and Swiss Army Knife retailer Dick's Sporting Goods.

If you're interested in upping your pickleball game with one of those launchers, you'll be happy to know that you can currently get either for well under $100. As of this writing, Walmart was selling the Franklin device for $83.18, while Dick's was listing the Monarch machine at $89.99. The latter number is a sale price, so it may not last long. This is quite a steal though, considering the Monarch machine's normal retail cost is $149.99.