Franklin Vs Monarch Pickleball Machines: How Do The Budget Brands Compare?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the past few years, pickleball has transformed from a fringe game largely enjoyed by friends and family into a legit pastime that seems primed to challenge tennis in the athletic mainstream. There are even some leagues that nationally televise their pickleball tournaments. With the sport continuing to grow in popularity, pickleball players may now need to take extra measures to keep their game sharp. Some are even doing so when they don't have a playing partner by practicing with an automatic pickleball launcher.
Just like the tennis ball launchers they mimic, prices can vary dramatically on these items, with launchers on the highest end of the market going for north of $2,000. On the lower end, you'll find pickleball launchers from more budget-minded brands like Franklin and Monarch, which sell their machines through big boxers like budget tool beast Walmart and Swiss Army Knife retailer Dick's Sporting Goods.
If you're interested in upping your pickleball game with one of those launchers, you'll be happy to know that you can currently get either for well under $100. As of this writing, Walmart was selling the Franklin device for $83.18, while Dick's was listing the Monarch machine at $89.99. The latter number is a sale price, so it may not last long. This is quite a steal though, considering the Monarch machine's normal retail cost is $149.99.
Price is not the only difference between the pickleball launchers
Whichever device you're eyeing, $6 hardly feels like a make-or-break number for most potential buyers. If you're on the fence between the Franklin and Monarch pickleball launchers, you may want to consider some other factors. Glancing at the specs for each launcher, it seems the main difference between the Franklin and Monarch devices is the number of pickleballs each launcher holds. The Monarch is slightly superior in this department because it can serve up 20 balls per round, whereas the Franklin is only capable of launching 15. However, the Franklin device also includes a warning light signaling every launch, which appears to be absent on the Monarch.
Both devices are powered either by 4 D-cell batteries from any brand, which are not included in the box, or an A/C power adapter, which is. The former power source does, of course, make the launchers easier to carry along to your local pickleball court for play, while the latter ensures you can also use the device to hone your skills on the home front. Both machines are also designed to help you work all elements of your pickleball game, from your volleys and dinks to your sidespin shots and return of serve.