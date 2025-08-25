No, Toyota Doesn't Own Isuzu - Here's Who Does

Some carmaking conglomerates own a dizzying array of brands. To take an example, VW Group owns the Czech budget car brand Škoda, the iconic Lamborghini brand, Porsche, Audi, and bikemaker Ducati, among others. Toyota doesn't own as many brands as VW, but it still has a collection of subsidiary car and truck brands, including Lexus, Daihatsu, and Hino. It also has minority stakes in several other carmakers, although it doesn't own them outright. Isuzu is one such brand, with Toyota owning a 5.55% stake in its fellow Japanese automaker. There is no one company or institution that owns the majority of Isuzu, with the company's shares instead being held by a variety of institutions, businesses, and funds.

The company with the largest single stake in Isuzu is Mitsubishi, which owns around 9% of Isuzu's shares. Both companies have a long history of collaboration stretching back to the 1960s, and have a long-standing partnership making commercial vehicles in key Asian markets like Thailand. The second largest stakeholder in Isuzu is Itochu Corporation. Most enthusiasts won't have heard of Itochu, but the company has played a supporting role in the development of a number of Japanese automakers.

In addition to its international partnerships with brands like Suzuki, Itochu also holds investment stakes in luxury import dealerships and car leasing firms within Japan. Itochu and Isuzu have been working together since the '70s, with Itochu responsible for arranging Isuzu's initial partnership with GM in 1971.