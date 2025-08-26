This Plane Set The Record For The Slowest Jet To Ever Fly

Ever since Sir Frank Whittle in England and Hans von Ohain in Germany worked separately to invent the jet engine, the engine has been associated with high-performance machines. And, of course, some of the world's most iconic planes have been powered by the jet engine. Legends like the trail-blazing shark-like appearance of the Messerschmitt Me 262 and the unmistakable profile of the SR-71 Blackbird are just two examples. And then there's the Polish-built PZL M-15 Belphegor. The PZL M-15 is proof that not all jet planes have to look the part — or streak through the air, for that matter.

Despite hailing from the 1970s, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the PZL M-15 was based on the blueprints for a WW1 biplane, a design that some engineer had decided to strap a jet engine to. To date, it's the only jet-powered biplane to have been produced. And with a top speed of just 120 mph, it also holds the dubious record of being the slowest jet ever built. However, it was built for a purpose that didn't require speed. More specifically, it was designed as a crop duster, hence the rather agricultural performance. It's also fair to say that its appearance at the Paris International Air Show in 1976 didn't enhance its reputation. With press reports suggesting that the plane "does not need chemicals, as soon as it flies over the fields, all the pests will die of laughter."