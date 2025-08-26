Why Passenger Planes Are Occasionally Escorted By Fighter Jets

Seeing fighter jets outside your window is one of the rarest things that can happen on a commercial flight. It usually means air traffic control can't reach the pilots or there's been a reported threat onboard. Communication failures are the most common reason. If a plane stops responding to calls on emergency frequencies, the air force may send jets to check on it. The fighters pull alongside, look for visible issues, and try to signal the crew. These interceptions also happen when an aircraft strays near restricted military airspace.

It doesn't always mean danger, but until controllers know what's happening, they need to treat the situation seriously. In some cases, pilots themselves request an escort after reporting a safety concern, like a bomb threat. That's what happened in February 2025 when American Airlines Flight 292, bound for New Delhi, turned back and landed in Rome. Two Italian Eurofighters — among the most agile fighter jets in the world – shadowed the Boeing 787 until it was safely on the ground. The bomb threat was later found to be false, but the escort remained necessary under protocol.