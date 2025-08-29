How Do TV Companies Decide Which Streaming Service Gets A Button On Your Remote?

Television has come a long way since the days when your grandparents spent their evenings arguing over who had the remote. From the introduction of smart TVs to the advent of streaming services, modern home viewing experiences — and the remotes that direct them — are almost unrecognizable from their origins. First introduced in the 1950s, TV remote controls have defined the public's viewing habits since the channel surfing era, growing into a cultural touchstone now used by sociologists to study family and social dynamics.

Nowadays, remotes contain more advertisements than a European soccer jersey, sporting colored buttons that take you directly to subscription streaming services. These portable advertisements are designed to influence your viewing behavior as much as they are to provide convenience, and come with a heavy price tag for streamers and viewers alike.

Which streamers television providers place on their remotes is no accident, as selling remote space has evolved into a lucrative revenue stream. Like paying for the name of a football stadium, companies have begun to treat their physical products as avenues for increased advertising space. Television companies have grasped the opportunity with both hands, while content providers continue to look for ingenious ways to influence how you consume media. However, not everyone is happy with this arrangement, with several raising concerns about how it unduly influences viewer habits, offering a distinct advantage to major corporations or smaller competitors while diverting consumers away from small, local, and free streaming platforms.